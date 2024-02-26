Terence Crawford’s Free Agency Sets Stage for Intriguing Next Chapter

Terence “Bud” Crawford, the unified welterweight champion, has become a promotional free agent. Crawford’s one-fight deal with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) has elapsed for a rematch with Errol Spence, freeing up the popular Omaha, Nebraska native to seek other opportunities for his services.

ESPN revealed today that Crawford is now promotional-free, which will set up a situation where he’s sought after by the top promoters in the sport.

Where Does Crawford Land Next?

It’s expected that the former two-division undisputed champion Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) will head to a promotional company that gives him the best opportunities for lucrative fights.

It’s pointless for Crawford to re-up with PBC for another one-year hitch, as they have no one for him to fight. Spence is just a wasted shell of the fighter he once was, and Canelo Alvarez is gone, likely never coming back.

Crawford hasn’t been shy about his desire to fight the King of boxing, Canelo Alvarez, and the place for him to go to get that opportunity would be with Matchroom Boxing and DAZN. That’s where Canelo is reportedly heading after parting ways with PBC.

If Crawford signs with Matchroom, he’ll have the chance to potentially fight these guys before retiring:

Canelo Alvarez

Devin Haney

Conor Benn

Subriel Matias

On paper, Matchroom is the best place for Crawford to go if he wants big-money fights. Top Rank has nothing for him besides Teofimo Lopez and Josh Taylor. Those are not big fights, as whatever popularity Teo once had, it’s gone after his loss to George Kambosos Jr. and his controversial wins over Sandor Martin and Jamaine Ortiz.

The only question is whether Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn can come up with the dough to sign Crawford, who might price himself out by asking for a King’s ransom to ink with the British promoter.

The Crawford-Spence Saga: What Happened?

Crawford destroyed Spence last July, stopping him in the ninth round to become the undisputed welterweight champion in their four-belt fight on Showtime PPV.

Spence exercised his rematch clause to force Crawford’s hand for a second fight, but Errol’s cataract eye surgery last January prevented the second fight before Terence’s one-fight contract with PBC expired.

Now that Crawford is no longer with PBC, the chances of a rematch between him and Spence are slim and none. PBC probably won’t be in a rush to re-sign Crawford to stage a rematch, as there’s zero interest from the boxing public in seeing a second fight after witnessing the mismatch last July.