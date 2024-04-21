Prograis’ Coach Tobler Discusses Devin Haney’s loss to Ryan Garcia

Regis Prograis’ strength and conditioning coach Evins Tobler wonders why the media didn’t put Bill Haney’s feet to the fire to grill him with questions moments after his son, Devin Haney was soundly beaten by Ryan Garcia by a three-knockdown, 12-round majority decision last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Tobler feels that Bill Haney should have been put in the hot seat after the fight, just like Team Prograis was last December when Regis was beaten by Devin at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The DAZN broadcast focused more time interviewing the victorious Ryan Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs), because he was the one fans wanted to hear from. Bill was a low priority, and Devin (31-1, 15 KOs) appeared to have a jaw injury, with blood coming out of his mouth. It would have been bad timing for either of those two to be speaking to the media.

“Why aren’t you social media folk asking Bill Haney questions? You don’t give nobody else a break when they lose,” said Regis Prograis’ strength coach Evins Tobler on social media, wondering why the media aren’t grilling Devin Haney’s dad, Bill Haney, about his son’s loss to Ryan Garcia last Saturday night.

Bill was interviewed by the media as he walked to the car, and he said he wanted a rematch for Devin against Ryan. That could be option if promoter Eddie Hearn wants it badly enough.

“What’s the problem? We had to when we [Prograis] lost. So what’s the problem? Y’all scared of Bill Haney? Y’all you’re scared. Do your job. Chris Mannix, why aren’t you interviewing Bill Haney? That’s his job. You’re interviewing everybody else after a loss,” said Tobler.

“I don’t get it. Why aren’t you talking to Bill? Y’all ran right over to use when we lost the fight [to Haney]. You stuck the mic in Regis’ face. Why didn’t you do that with Bill Haney? Oh, you’re showing favoritism, right? That’s that bull s*** I’m talking about with media s*** with Matchroom,” said Tobler.