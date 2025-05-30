Prime Video Official Weights: Plant vs. Resendiz and Charlo vs. LaManna

WBA interim super middleweight champion Caleb Plant weighed in at 167.2 lbs at Friday’s weigh-in for his fight against Jose Armando Resendiz at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Middleweight Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) weighed in at 167 and appeared almost all the way rehydrated. For him, this is near his rehydrated weight for his fights in the 160-lb division.

Plant’s Primitive Intimidation Tactics Fail

During a face-off, Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) stared menacingly at the smiling Resendiz, talking to him, trying his best to intimidate. Near the end of the face-off, Caleb flexed his left arm, causing Resendiz to nod in approval. It was all primitive stuff from Plant, who wanted his opponent to show fear. It didn’t work, but it gave a glimpse of how desperate Plant is to win.

Weigh-in results

Caleb Plant – 167.2 vs. Armando Resendiz – 167

Jermall Charlo – 167.4 vs. Thomas LaManna – 166.6

“And the new,” said Armando Resendiz about his thoughts on Saturday’s fight against Caleb.

“That’s what he’s supposed to say. Feeliing good, feeling strong, feeeling shap. And still,” said Plant.

Resendiz has got his work cut out for him because he’s going to be giving away size and a lot of skill againt former IBF super middleweight champion Plant. You could see the size difference between them during the face-off. Plant looked a division bigger than Armando, which isn’t a surprise he’s a fighting a 160-lb fighter instead of someone from his weight class.

“He’s obviously not the same Jermall back then, but he’s Jermall Charlo. He’s got a good jab and good power,” said Thomas LaManna to MillCity Boxing about how Jermall Charlo has lost parts of his game from being inactive in the last two years.

“I think of myself as a skilled fighter. I believe in myself. I got the momentum. I got eight, nine wins in a row. The time is now. He does everything good. He’s a former unified world champion for a reason,” said LaManna about Charlo. “Despite the time and despite how long ago that was, he’s a former unified champion.

“He’s undefeated. He never lost his title by generic boxing. Life lost his title for him. This ain’t no uphill battle. I’m not going to try to beat around the bush. This is the time. Time is everything, literally inside and outside the ring.

“He’s [Jermall] not as skilled as [Erislandy] Lara. He’s way better than Brian Mendoza. He’s got great experience. He’s fought at the top level in high-caliber fights, but that was at 154, too, though,” said LaManna about Charlo. “This is a new weight class for both of us.

“I do think it’s whack that him and Caleb are both fighting middleweights. That’s corny. I’m going to bring that up too,” said LaManna.