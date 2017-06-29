Povetkin vs Rudenko on 7/1 – BoxNation

Former WBA Heavyweight Champion ALEXANDER POVETKIN, (31-1-0, 23 KO’s) and top contender ANDRIY RUDENKO, (31-2-0, 19 KO’s), worked out for the media today in Moscow, Russia ahead of their showdown this Sunday, July 1 at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

The bout is being contested for the WBO International Heavyweight Title and the WBA Inter-Continental Heavyweight Title. POVETKIN vs. RUDENKO is presented by World of Boxing will be telecast in the United Kingdom by BoxNation.

###





Big-hitting Russian heavyweight Alexander Povetkin returns to the ring on July 1st to take on the teak-tough Andriy Rudenko, exclusively live on BoxNation.

The heavyweight scene has enjoyed a resurgence in recent times with a host of young and talented fighters emerging to rekindle what has historically been boxing’s glamour division.

‘The Channel of Champions’ BoxNation has showcased some of the very best, including Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, the legendary Wladimir Klitschko and thrilling young British prospect Daniel Dubois.

With the world titles being scattered around since Fury shocked the boxing world by defeating Klitschko in 2015, the doors have been opened for a number of heavyweights to stake their claim as the new number one of the division.





37-year-old Povetkin, who has undergone a tumultuous few months, will be looking to throw his name back into the hat when he faces the Ukrainian Rudenko.

Both men will have their eyes on landing a world title shot, with Povetkin, who has lost just once in 32 fights, that being against Klitschko in 2013, going in as the favourite.

Rudenko, however, will be no easy feat having taken both Hughie Fury and Lucas Browne the distance, despite subsequently losing on points to both undefeated fighters.

The 33-year-old has a streak of seven wins and in his previous fight in Kiev in December he emerged victorious against American fighter Jason Bergman.

BoxNation will broadcast the fight exclusively live from the Russia Central Concert Hall in Moscow from 8pm on Saturday July 1st.

Jim McMunn, BoxNation Managing Director, said: “The heavyweight division is amongst boxing’s most exciting. Alexander Povetkin has been touted as one of the division’s best for a while and he will now be hoping to prove that over the coming months. In Andriy Rudenko he faces a fighter who British fans will know from his clashes against Hughie Fury and Lucas Browne. He is a very capable and dangerous fighter on his day. BoxNation subscribers will be able to enjoy top heavyweight action once again on the channel when we broadcast this fight exclusively live on July 1st.”

BoxNation is available on Sky/Freeview/Virgin/TalkTalk/EE/Apple TV/ online at watch.boxnation.com and via apps (iOS, Android, Amazon) for just £12 a month. Buy now at boxnation.com.