Photos: Katie Taylor beats Jasmine Clarkson

Irish sensation Katie Taylor (6-0, 4 KOs) stopped Jasmine Clarkson (4-9) after three rounds of action in the latter fighter’s U.S. debut.

The Olympic Gold medalist was dominant from the outset, stalking her opponent around the ring and consistently trapping her in the corner. Taylor was effective with both hands and did most of her work to the head of Clarkson. After three rounds of damage, Clarkson’s corner stopped the bout and gave Taylor her first stateside win as a pro.

“It was a fantastic experience being my first time competing here in the U.S,” said Taylor. “There were definitely some nerves before the fight. It was great to go in there and get a stoppage.





“I hope that I made some fans tonight. I loved hearing the Irish fans in the crowd. I hope that there will be even more next time I fight here. The more fights I have here in the U.S. the better.

“I thought I performed pretty well. I definitely got caught with a few silly shots. I could have been cleaner but overall it was a good performance. I felt good and strong. I’ll be ready to get back in there as soon as possible.”

Additional action saw former world champion Rau’shee Warren (15-2, 4 KOs) earn a unanimous decision victory over former champion McJoe Arroyo (17-2, 8 KOs) and became the mandatory challenger for the IBF Junior Bantamweight World Title.

Warren attacked the body throughout the bout and landed the cleaner, more effective punches over the 12-round contest. The judges concurred and gave him the decision by scores of 118-10 and 117-111 twice.





“I would give myself a B+ for that performance,” said Warren. “I wanted to make sure to use my jab and I felt like it really helped me win the fight.

“I feel really good at this weight. Now it’s time for me to go get a strap. I haven’t been at this weight since the Olympics. I want to get these titles and then go down to 112 pounds for another title. First I want to take care of Jerwin Ancajas.”

Saturday’s fights will replay on Sunday, July 30 at 8:35 a.m. ET on SHOWTIME and on Monday, July 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME EXTREME and will be available on SHOWTIME on DEMAND® and SHOWTIME ANYTIME®.