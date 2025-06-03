Parker Says He’d Love A Shot At Usyk, Believes Usyk Will “Win Again” In Dubois Rematch

Joseph Parker has made it clear (in the article below) that he wants to stay active, this as he waits for his thoroughly deserved shot at heavyweight ruler Oleksandr Usyk. But Parker, a former WBO heavyweight champ, is also massively determined to one day match his skills with those of Usyk.

Parker wants a slot on the card of the July 19 Usyk-Daniel Dubois rematch, but what he really wants, indeed craves, is a shot at Usyk. Speaking with The Ring, 33 year old Parker said he feels Usyk will beat Dubois a second time, and that he wants to fight the Ukrainian before he calls it a career and retires.

Parker says he’s studied Usyk — and wants to test him before it’s too late

Parker, coming off solid wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang, feels he is pretty much at his peak today.

“I feel like Dubois will be a different fighter from the first (Usyk) fight, but Usyk is a technician, and he knows how to break you down, I’ve studied a lot of his fights and he’s very good with his footwork, and hand movement, and feints, shots up and down. He’s a very smart and intelligent fighter,” Parker told The Ring. “I think Dubois has the power and can catch him clean, but it’s easier said than done. I would love the opportunity to test myself against him. I do believe, at the moment, that he is the best heavyweight in our generation.”

Will Usyk retire before facing Parker?

Some good judges do feel that, as good, or as great as Usyk is, the one man who is best equipped to really test him is Parker. As such, it would be a real shame if Usyk retired without having faced Parker. Who knows, if Usyk beats Dubois a second time, perhaps he will feel he has some business to attend to before calling it quits on a great career – and that business is a fight with Parker.

Parker says he is “leaning towards an Usyk win again,” on July 19. But most of all he wants a fight with the winner. And we all know he deserves it.