The Teofimo Lopez – Devin Haney Fight “Collapses”

How the boxing world turns. Just hours after fight fans began to look forward to a fight between Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney, set as we were told to go down on August 16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, news has broken – by The Ring – that the fight is no more. It has “collapsed.”

As per Mike Coppinger, the fight, one that would have been a 145 pound catch weight affair between Lopez and Haney, will not happen now, this as negotiations between the two camps broke down.

“I was looking forward to making this fight with Teo, it’s been in the works for a while now,” Haney said in speaking with The Ring today. “I thought this was the best time to make it happen. I did my part. We waited for days for Teo to sign his part of the contract and he came out and said this isn’t a fight he wants to make. I’m still willing to make the biggest and best fights. I’m looking forward to working with His Excellency, Riyadh Season and The Ring on the best possible opponent. Teo is a f*****g duck. No promoter should work with Teo because he wasted everybody’s time.”

Tough and harsh words from Haney, but who can disagree with him at this point in time? It sure would be great to get Lopez’s take on all of this, on why the fight with Haney is not happening now. It looked like a done deal for August, but now, apparently, Haney and Lopez will instead be looking for other opposition to square off with when they next fight.

Again, it’s a mystery why Lopez has pulled out of a fight with Haney, if this is what has actually happened. And until “The Takeover” tells us differently, this is what we must believe is the case.

Haney, aged 26, needs a big fight. Lopez, a year older, also needs a big fight next. Together, the two would have got what they needed. Go figure!