Oscar Valdez vs. Emanuel Navarrete in the works for early 2023

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum revealed today that a fight is in the works between Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez for early next year. Both fighters have agreed to the clash, says Arum, and they’re now looking for a venue.

The fight will take place at 130, and February 3rd is the date that it could take place. Arum feels confident the fight will take place, and he’s looking forward to seeing the two go at with many punches thrown.

Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) is coming off a disappointing 12-round unanimous decision loss to Shakur Stevenson on April 30th in a unification fight at super featherweight.

In that contest, Valdez was thoroughly outboxed by WBO champion Stevenson and lost his WBC title in the process. It was brave of Valdez to take the fight because boxing fans and the oddsmakers have Shakur as the solid favorite.

We don’t know how the 27-year-old Navarrete will perform against Valdez because this will be his first fight at super featherweight. Navarrete is a volume puncher who has been helped by his big size advantage over his smaller foes at 122 and 126.

Navarrete has spent most of his ten-year professional career at super bantamweight, and he only moved up to featherweight in 2020.

Although he’s had four fights in the 126-lb weight class, his opposition has been nowhere near as talented as Valdez.

“I think both fighters have agreed to fight each other. The question is what venue,” said Top Rank promoter Bob Arum told Fighthype about Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete having agreed to a fight.

“Brad Jacobs of Top Rank has been talking to a Mexican group about maybe doing it in Mexico City or, if not, Los Angeles or Phoenix, but that fight is definitely going to happen.

“He’s a warrior. Oscar, everybody knows what a great guy he is, and how good he is for boxing. He’s also a tremendous fighter, a real warrior.

“So a real warrior wants to be tested, and Valdez wants to be tested, and who better to test him than Navarrete,” said Arum.

Valdez has the experience advantage against better opposition than Navarrete, but it will still be a tough fight for him. Already, boxing fans are picking Navarrete to beat Valdez based on how Oscar looked in his fights against Shakur and Robson Conceicao.