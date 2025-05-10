Boxing Tonight: Navarrete vs. Suarez and Muratalla vs. Abdullaev – Live Results from San Diego

WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete is making an unpopular defense tonight against little-known Charly Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs) on ESPN in San Diego at the Pechanga Arena. In the co-feature, the hungry go-getter Raymond Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) fights for the interim IBF lightweight title against Zaur Abduallev (20-1, 12 KOs). Fans believe this is the actual main event on the card, as it’s attracted more interest.

Tonight’s ESPN Fights

Tonight’s Top Rank-promoted card will be shown on ESPN and ESPN+ at 10:00 PM ET | 7:00 PM PT. The ring walks for Navarrete-Suarez is at approximately 11 pm ET. The prelims start at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Fans are unhappy with Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) for failing to fight the top fighters at 130. He’s been a big disappointment as the WBO champion. The main criticisms of Navarrete from people center on these issues

Weight bullying: Fans believe Navarrete is killing himself to stay at 130 to have a huge weight advantage over his opposition. Given how huge Navarrete looks when he rehydrates for his fights, it’s seen as unfair to the other fighters at super featherweight. He resembles a welterweight in size. Fans believe he should be campaigning at 135, 140, or 147. Unprofessionalism: Navarrete’s continual problems making weight for the 130-lb class are viewed as a case of him lacking professionalism in staying in shape and controlling his eating. He often looks flabby around the midsection for his fights. That’s a discipline problem. Issues making weight: This category ties into the above. Navarrete should be fighting at a higher weight. He won’t do it after being soundly beaten last year when he moved up to lightweight and lost to Denys Berinchyk. Failure at lightweight: Fans see his loss at lightweight last year as the main reason why he’s chosen to continue killing himself to stay at 130. Rather than stay at 135 and keep training to improve, Navarrete gave up and retreated to the safety of the 130-lb division.

Fight Night Schedule

Main Card at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez – main event

Raymond Muratalla vs. Zaur Abdullaev – co-feature

Giovani Santillan vs. Angel Beltran

Andres Cortes vs. Salvador Jimenez

Albert Gonzalez vs. Jose Guardado

Preliminary card on ESPN+ at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Alan Garcia vs. Cristian Medina

Sebastian Hernandez Reyes vs. Azat Hovhannisyan

Samuel Contreras vs. Dyllon Cervantes Alvarado

Perla Bazaldua vs. Mona Ward