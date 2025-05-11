“Rematch to Come”: Top Rank Responds to Outcry Over Navarrete-Suarez Controversy, Citing Post-Fight Replay

Carl Moretti of Top Rank said after tonight’s fight that Charly Suarez will get a rematch with WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete after replays showed that the commission had already made their decision that Navarrete’s cut was from a punch. The commission had ruled the cut was from a headbutt in round six last Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Navarrete won the fight by an eighth-round technical decision by the scores 77-76, 78-75, and 77-76..

(Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Rematch Confirmed

If the commission had made the correct call, saying the cut was from a punch from Suarez (18-1, 10 KOs), he would have won by an eighth-round TKO and would be the new WBO 130-lb champion. It was bizarre how the wrong call was made despite the use of replay. They should have taken extra time to make the right call so that there wouldn’t be angry fans, and Suarez wouldn’t have been messed around.

Suarez getting a rematch won’t change what happened. He’ll still have the defeat on his record and will be coming into the rematch as the challenger. He’ll make less money than if he were to have won the WBO title tonight.

Navarrete was cut over his left eye in the sixth round. Although his corner had gotten the cut to stop bleeding going into the seventh by using ointment, when he came out for the eighth, it looked like they’d not put enough on it.

The cut was still bleeding as Navarrete came out for the round. It shouldn’t have if they’d put enough of the grease on it. When the referee saw the bleeding, he took Navarrete over to the ringside doctor, who advised that the fight be stopped.

Fans on social media saw Suarez as the winner, but they weren’t surprised that Navarrete was given the decision. He’s popular and has been around for a long time. The mileage is starting to show on Navarrete. He looked washed tonight.