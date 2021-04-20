Oscar De La Hoya in “beast mode” training for comeback on Triller PPV

Oscar De La Hoya looked like a man possessed in his training video from Instagram that he posted earlier today as he prepares for his July 3rd comeback on Triller PPV.

The original ‘Golden Boy’ De La Hoya is getting ready for the first of his recently signed muli-fight deal with Triller.

It’s believed that De La Hoya will be strictly doing exhibition matches on Triller pay-per-view against popular fighters the boxing and MMA world are familiar with.

In the brief clips from his workout, the 48-year De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) showed that he still has a lot of hand speed, combination punching ability, and power.

With less than three months to go before Oscar’s comeback, he needs an opponent so that he and Triller can start hyping the fight on social media.

The ‘Golden Boy’ De La Hoya needs to lose weight, though, and it appears that he’s slowed down in dropping the pounds. A month ago, De La Hoya looked like he’d lost a lot of weight.

However, he looks like he’s put weight back on and is chunky around the face and midsection as if he’s carrying an extra 30 lbs of fat that needs to be lost. The good news is, De La Hoya has plenty of time to melt the weight off before July 3rd.

As long as Oscar doesn’t slack off from his training, he should be able to melt down to the 150s without too many problems.

It’s hard to say whether De La Hoya will be able to take all the weight off, though, as he’s been living the good life since he retired from boxing after his eighth-round knockout loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2008.

With a net worth estimated at $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, De La Hoya isn’t hurting for money. Having that kind of money, though, might make it hard for De La Hoya to deny himself the rich foods and quality drink that wealthy people like himself can afford.

The important question is, can De La Hoya live a spartan lifestyle of a professional boxer for the next three months to trim off the pounds for his July 3rd comeback or will he give in to the pleasures of food and fine drink and come into the fight flabby?

If De La Hoya looks as overweight as Ben Askren did last Saturday against Jake, he may lose, even if it’s an MMA fighter with crude, rudimentary boxing skills. Being overweight and old could be a witch’s brew for De La Hoya no matter who he faces from the MMA world.