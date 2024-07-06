Orlando Salido In Hospital After Horror Crash Kills A Man

In shocking news, it has been reported that Mexican warrior and former two-time featherweight champion Orlando Salido is currently in serious condition in hospital, Salido having crashed his truck into a man’s house, killing him. According to reports, Salido lost control of his Dodge RAM pickup truck, with him swerving off the road and crashing into the bedroom of the victim’s house.

A couple was asleep at the time of the crash, with the man, a 61-year-old, sadly dying from his injuries and his wife, a 53-year-old, being badly hurt. Salido is now in police custody in hospital. Authorities are investigating the crash in the early hours of Friday morning in Sonora, Mexico. Photos of the damaged house show the full extent of the devastation in graphic detail.

It is not clear if Salido was under the influence of alcohol while driving or if he fell asleep at the wheel. It was a terrible accident, and our thoughts go out to the man who died and to his wife, who is now recovering in hospital, as is 43-year-old Salido.

A tough and fearless fighter who the fans loved watching Rumble, Salido achieved numerous big wins, including his wins over Cesar Soto, Rogers Mtagwa, Cristobal Cruz, Juan Manuel Lopez (X2), Orlando Cruz, and Vasiliy Lomachenko, with Salido being the first man to defeat Lomachenko at the pro level. Salido won both the IBF and WBO featherweight titles. Retiring in 2018 with a 44-14-4(31) record, Salido had given his all during an up-and-down, exciting ring career.

Hopefully, Salido will fully recover from his injuries, and then he will have to try to explain the reason for the crash. Salido is not the first big-name fighter to have been involved in a road accident, with former champions such as Carlos Monzon, Diego Corrales, Salvador Sanchez, James Schuler, and others tragically dying after being involved in either a car or a motorbike accident.

Again, hopefully, Salido will pull through and make a full recovery.