Ryan Garcia’s Rematch with Tank Davis: A Financial Opportunity or Moral Problem

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ assistant coach says Ryan Garcia blew his chance for a rematch against his fighter after his racist rant last Thursday night.

The superstar Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs), who some feel is the true ‘Face of Boxing’ in the United States, will “Never” get the rematch with Tank Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) now, claims Kenny Ellis, the Baltimore native’s assistant coach.

If Tank listens to Ellis, he could hurt his career and miss out on a lot of money that he’ll never see fighting dull safety-first fighters like Shakur Stevenson.

The Financial Reality: Garcia’s PPV Power

Ellis’ refusal to consider a rematch with Ryan Garcia would be wrong for Tank Davis if he listens to him. Whether coach Ellis wants to admit it or not, the 25-year-old Ryan is a PPV goldmine for Tank, and if he’s going to allow his emotions to rule his actions, he’ll miss out on another big payday.

Ryan apologized for his rant on social media and revealed that he owned his mistake. If Tank, 29, listens to Coach Ellis and refuses to fight Ryan again because of his mistake, he could regret his decision.

Ryan is the PPV king in North America, and once he returns to the ring after serving the final nine months of his suspension, he will be involved in a big fight. That could be Tank Davis if he plays his cards right. If not, Devin Haney could be next for King Ryan.

Without Ryan Garcia, Tank may never see another 1 million PPV buys for the remainder of his career. Gervonta’s fight with Ryan did 1.2 million buys last year on April 22, 2023. Before that, Tank had never gotten beyond 200K PPV buys, and he was viewed as a low-level PPV attraction despite his many knockouts.

Coach Kenny Ellis isn’t the matchmaker for Tank Davis’ fights. If he were, he would be steering his fighter away from his only chance to break the 1 million PPV barrier again. That wouldn’t be smart.

Kenny Ellis’ Shortsighted Stance