Saturday’s Holyfield-Belfort Event Just Got A Little Crazier; Donald Trump Will Be Co-Commentator!

Just when you thought this Saturday’s much-maligned heavyweight clash between 58-year-old Evander Holyfield and MMA legend Vitor Belfort could not get any crazier, it has. As per various media reports (I read it on TMZ Sports), none other than former president Donald Trump will be the co-commentator for this Saturday’s event! Now that’s crazy.

Trump, though was around the boxing business back in the 1980s and 1990s; his big hotels playing host to some of the biggest fights of the day, and now, on Saturday at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Miami, Florida, Trump will both host the event and provide commentary on it; along with Donald Trump Jr.





“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside,” Trump said in an official statement.

So what kind of color commentary can we expect from the man who has never, ever been afraid to speak his mind? Trump has been up close and personal at many big fights, with stars such as Mike Tyson, George Foreman, Thomas Hearns, and Holyfield fighting at either the Trump Plaza or at The Trump Taj Mahal. It could even be argued how Trump knows more about boxing and is more passionate about boxing than he knows and has a passion for politics.

Who knows, if Trump proves a hit on Saturday, he may turn in more commentary work in due course.

This Saturday, of course, marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and the atrocities are sure to be very much in the minds of the American people. Look for Trump to pay his respects to the victims of 9/11 as well as provide those commentary duties. It could be quite a wild night in Miami on Saturday.

The Holyfield Vs. Belfort card will go out on Triller pay-per-view, the asking price $49.99. Will YOU be buying the card that will also feature Anderson Silva Vs. Tito Ortiz and David Haye going up against Joe Fournier?



