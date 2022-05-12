Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter doesn’t believe Tyson Fury retiring

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk doesn’t believe Tyson Fury is serious about his retirement, and he’s hoping to set up an undisputed championship after his fighter takes care of Anthony Joshua in their rematch on July 23rd.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) has been telling the media for the last two months that he’s retiring, but despite his words, he’s NOT vacated his WBC heavyweight title. Only Fury knows why he still hasn’t vacated his WBC title.

If Fury is merely holding onto his belt long enough to use it as a prop to help market his exhibition hybrid boxing match against UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou, the WBC needs to step in and strip him of his belt pronto rather than watching their prestigious title used as a tool for ‘The Gypsy King’ to bring in boatloads of loot against a non-boxer.

“I don’t take it seriously,” Krassyuk said to Sky Sports about Tyson Fury retiring. “Once he is a 44-year-old who was tired of everything, then it might be some sort of truth, but he is on top, the world loves him, the world supports him, his country stands behind him, we’ve seen so many times retirements with comebacks,” said Krassyuk.

Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward said today that Tyson is taking a vacation, and he believes he’s serious about his retirement. Of course, that doesn’t mean anything.

The fact that Fury is holding onto his WBC title and still exercising suggests that he’s secretly planning on fighting the winner of the July 23rd rematch between Joshua and Usyk.

However, some believe that Fury will only come out of retirement if Joshua wins because that’s an easier style for him to defeat than the highly mobile one that Usyk employs, which would be a difficult one for him due to all the weight that he’s packed on in the last two years.

It might be better for the boxing world if Fury does vacate his WBC title because that would open up a mad dash for the strap by these entertaining heavyweights:

Deontay Wilder

Andy Ruiz Jr

Frank Sanchez

Joseph Parker

Joe Joyce

Fury is a great talker outside of the ring, but his fighting style is very boring, involving slapping, punches to the back of the head, clinching & loads of leaning. It would be far more interesting to watch Joyce, Wilder, Ruiz, Parker, or Sanchez battle for the WBC strap.

“You cannot trust what Tyson Fury says because today he says one thing and tomorrow he says the opposite, and the next day he changes it half opposite,” Krassyuk continued. “I don’t think it’s very likely he retires.

“Wladimir Klitschko retired six years ago, but he is still considering, still thinking, still talking about the possible chance to come back.”