Oleksandr Usyk & Daniel Dubois ready for Saturday’s contest in Poland

Oleksandr Usyk & Daniel Dubois had just a handful of words to say today at their final press conference to discuss their fight this Saturday night, August 26th, on ESPN+ at the Tarczyński Arena Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland.

IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KO) says he’s put in work, dancing, swimming & playing football to prepare for his tough fight against Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs).

From the workout video of Dubois with his trainer Don Charles, he’s looking faster and more mobile than he’s been in the past.

Dubois has to come with a different style because the way he’s looked in the past, slow and robotic, won’t work against Usyk.

There’s a lot riding on this fight for both fighters, particularly Usyk, because he needs a win over Dubois to move ahead for the undisputed championship against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia.

Today’s final press conference quotes:

Okeksandr Usyk: “My preparation is all good. We did a lot of work with swimming. We played football. We danced.”

“I’m grateful to my team, my family, my wife. I’m grateful to my country and to Ukrainian soldiers.”

Daniel Dubois: “I’ve left no stone unturned. I’m ready, I’m confident, and I’m just ready to go now.”

Don Charles: “In terms of our camp, the camp couldn’t have gone any better. When you go into camp, you pray that there are no injuries, and we came through with flying colors. How many sparring partners did we break? That will be for us to know.”

Egis Klimas: “I’m very happy that all the talking is going to be over in two days, and all the predictions about who is going to knock out somebody, we’re going to see on Saturday night.”

Frank Warren: “I’m very confident, and that’s why we’re here. He’s [Dubois] fought his way to the position he’s in, and he’s done that. He’s seven years as a pro. So all this talk of him not having experience.

“Guys have won world titles with less fights than he’s had, and he’s in with a great fighter. Probably the greatest cruiserweight of this century, but we’re coming up a weight now, Daniel’s weight and I genuinely feel he’s [Duboiss] going to win this fight.

“He’s not going to go out there just throwing bombs. He’s not stupid. He’s a very, very accomplished and smart operator and a fabulous boxer. He’s got a jab and speed, and I think it’s his time. He’s coming into the lion’s den. That shows you what he’s all about. He’s coming into the lion’s den.

“I’m looking forward to taking those three belts because I have to carry them. I’ll be the bag boy carrying the belts back.”