Okolie vs Light in Manchester; Catterall, Clarke Also On Card

With his contractual dispute with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing still ongoing, WBO cruiserweight champ Lawrence Okolie will defend against mandatory challenger David Light on March 25th at the Manchester Arena. Ben Shalom of BOXXER won the purse bids battle and he will promote the card – which will also see Jack Catterall in action against an opponent to be named, while heavyweight hope Frazer Clarke will box tough trial horse Rydell Booker.

Okolie, known as “The Sauce,” is for some fans the best and most exciting cruiserweight out there right now. Currently 18-0(14), the 30 year old from London won the vacant WBO 200 pound belt in March of 2021 when Okolie stopped Krzysztof Glowacki. Since then, Okolie has made two retentions, with him stopping both Dilan Prasovic and, last time out in February of last year, Michal Cieslak.

Light of New Zealand is currently unbeaten himself at 20-0(12) and the 31 year old is coming off a solid win over Brandon “Bullet Proof” Glanton, the December split decision win seeing Light earn his shot at the WBO title. We should get an interesting, possibly exciting fight on March 25.

Okolie was unable to resist having a little fun at the expense of Light’s surname, insisting how he will “make light work of him.” On a serious note, Okolie said Light is “the first step in the journey towards unifications and more world titles.” Okolie, who may be suffering from ring-rust on the night, having been out of the ring for a little over a year, will be taking Light seriously, there seems to be no doubt there.

Okolie has real talent and he is a good puncher. Maybe “The Sauce” can indeed go on to unify the 200 pound division. And there is already talk of Okolie, who stands an impressive 6’5,” one day making the move up to heavyweight. There is a long way to go yet, however.

As for Catterall, the once-beaten lightweight contender has seen his seemingly cursed – or snake-bitten – return fight with Josh Taylor get postponed yet again, and the Chorley man needed to take a keep-busy fight. Hopefully, that rematch with Taylor WILL take place this June. Olympic bronze medal winner Clarke, currently 5-0(4) might get himself a good night’s work against the experienced Booker, 27-7-1(14). If the 41 year old turns up in good shape, Clarke might be extended a few rounds, maybe even all the way. Booker is coming off a win, too.

All in all, a pretty decent card, especially if Catterall gets a live foe.



