Okolie vs. Cieslak – LIVE action results from O2 in London

Undefeated WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (17-0, 14 KO) will be making his second defense of his title tonight against #2 ranked Michal Cieslak (21-1, 15 KO) in the main event LIVE on DAZN at the O2 Arena in London, England

The 2016 Olympian Okolie needs a victory tonight after the tough Polish fighter Cieslak to keep him on his path to face IBF cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis in a unification match.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results of tonight’s action on the Okolie vs. Cieslak card below.

Complete card:

Cheavon Clarke vs. Toni Visic

John Hedges vs. Aleksander Nagolski

Demsey McKean vs. Ariel Esteban Bracamonte

Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal Cieslak

Galal Yafai vs. Carlos Vado Bautista

Karim Guerfi vs. Jordan Gill

Anthony Fowler vs. Lukasz Maciec

Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Martz

Campbell Hatton vs. Joe Ducker

Okolie wants Mairis Briedis next

“It’s a positive thing that we’ll get a chance to see each other in real life, and I won’t let it distract me before the fight,” said Okolie to iFL TV about IBF cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis attending his fight tonight at the O2.

“He’ll still a good fighter. It doesn’t go away because he’s doing crazy stuff,” Okolie said, perhaps referring to the tattoo that Briedis got on his leg of Jake Paul.

“If me and him are going to fight, it’s still a tough fight, and I’ve got to respect him as a fighter and not so much about a clout-chaser.

“This is a serious opponent, he’s coming to win and he has the whole world to gain if he beats me,” said Okolie on his defense against Cieslak tonight.

“I’ll handle him in any fashion I handle him, and it’ll be good for me to push into a unification. After I deal with this fight, I’ll be looking for unifications, so one step at a time.

“I understand that a lot of people don’t understand what I’m doing, including other boxers,” said Okolie in addressing the opinion that and have of him being an awkward fighter.

“Until people come and spar me and ‘Oh, there’s some method to the madness.’ There was a reason why I was so inexperienced and I got to the Olympics.

“I don’t like to use inexperience as an excuse, but I managed to get to the Olympics and I managed to win a world title in this time period. I think it’s down to some of the madness that I’m able to do while I’m boxing.

“It’s mentally as well with me and my opponents. It’s hard if you’re not in there with me to understand. I’m quite good at reading the body language, the breathing and the pace of the fight, controlling what’s going on,” said Okolie.