Okolie defeats Cieslak – Boxing Results

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (18-0, 14 KOs) beat a spoiling challenger Michal Cieslak (21-2, 15 KOs) by a painfully dull lopsided 12 round unanimous decision on Sunday night at the O2 Arena in London.

The fifth round was Okolie’s best of the fight, as landed a crunching right hand to the head of Cieslak that put him down on one knee.

However, Cieslak wasn’t hurt enough for Okolie to finish him after he got back up. The lack of coordination and poor punch accuracy of Okolie prevented him from ending the fight in that round.

A fighter with better accuracy would have likely finished Cieskak, but Okolie looked clumsy as he repeatedly missed with his right hand.

For his part, Cieslak, 32, focused on taking away the lanky 6’7″ Okolie’s booming right hand by charging forward repeatedly to grapple with him.

Each time Okolie would throw his powerful right hand, Cieslak would grab him in a wrestling hold to shut down his offense.

That strategy proved to be effective, but it wasn’t useful as far as winning the fight. The pattern was repeated nonstop for the duration of the contest, making it almost impossible for Okolie to land more than two or three of his right hands in each round.

It seemed obvious from the outset that Cieslak didn’t come to win the fight. He was there to survive, and make sure that he was still standing at the end of the 12 rounds.

The judges’ scores:

117-110

116-111

115-112

Boxing 247 had Okolie winning every round of the contest, as there was no real offense to speak of from the Polish fighter.

For the most part, the only offense from Cieslak could muster up were short punches to the head of Okolie in the clinch.

Interestingly, many of the punches hit Okolie in the back of his head, and for some reason, the referee failed to deduct points from Cieslak for his use of rabbit punches.

After the fight, IBF cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis, dressed as Mario from the Nintendo game, came to the ring and briefly discussed a potential fight between them.

Okolie spoiled things with him looking hostile, unsmiling, failing to understand that Briedis was trying his best to build interest in a fight between them.

If this were Tyson Fury that Briedis was calling out, he would have been all over this, having fun and turning it into a comedy routine. Not Okolie, though. He clearly didn’t get it. Instead of having fun with the theatrical part of the call-out, Okolie looked hostile and ruined the whole thing.