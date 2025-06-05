Keyshawn Davis Shows Disinterest in De Los Santos, Focused on Teofimo and Mason

Keyshawn Davis spent much of today’s final press conference calling out Abdullah Mason rather than talking about his title defense of his WBO lightweight belt against Edwin De Los Santos on Saturday night, June 7th, at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

You could tell how Keyshawn (13-0, 9 KOs) was showing little interest in the De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) fight that he’s not excited about this clash. He’s the one who selected De Los Santos, just like he was the one who picked Gustavo Lemos, 36-year-old Jose Pedraza, and Denys Berinchyk.

Davis vs. De Los Santos will be shown on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ this Saturday. The main card begins at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.

Keyshawn’s Knockout Chances

“I’m ready to fight and knock De Los Santos out. I like his energy, but what it’s really all about is when you get in the ring and what you’re really going to do,” said Keyshawn Davis to Fighthype after the final press conference today for his title defense against Edwin De Los Santos on Saturday night.

It’s doubtful that Keyshawn will knock out De Los Santos because he’s not small, slow, old, and weight drained like his recent opponents. For Keyshawn to have any shot at knocking out De Los Santos, he’ll need to put his chin on the line by opening himself up to getting hit by his big left hands. He’s not going to do that once he tastes his power for the first time on Saturday.

“You know what I do. He’s going to get knocked out. Don’t worry about that. I fought a guy on steroids. So, if he’s not coming with that, he’s doomed.

“Frank [Martin] is soft. Tank exposed him. Tank was doing anything to him during the entire weigh-ins and press conferences,” said Davis.

Martin hasn’t fought since being knocked out by Gervonta Davis. So, he shouldn’t even be a conversation topic for Keyshawn. The real question is, why isn’t he talking about wanting to fight Raymond Muratalla or Andy Cruz?

Obsessed With Teofimo

“So, I don’t want to sign up for a fight knowing I’m about to bully this kid. I want a challenge. I want someone who is really going to fight me. And, I feel that who really is going to fight me is Teofimo. What happened was Turki put me and Teo on the phone, and he kept complaining about not fighting me instead of fighting Boots.

“Turki said, ‘Why are you complaining about not fighting Boots for? You got Keyshawn right here trying to fight you’ for the same amount of money he’s going to get to fight Boots. So, he just don’t want to fight me for some reason. Scared, whatever.

“I don’t know. But Teo really don’t want to fight me. I feel like a scared fighter is thie best fighter. So, I’m going to go in there on my P’s and Q’s when I fight Teo,” said Davis.

Keyshawn is starting to sound obsessed with fighting Teofimo. He needs to focus on the fights he actually can get instead of pining away like a love-sick person for a clash that may never happen.

Why Avoid Andy Cruz?

What Davis should do is try to avenge his four losses to Cuban Andy Cruz because he looks weak for choosing not to fight him. He talks about Teofimo being scared, but he’s a hypocrite because he’s afraid to fight Cruz. Davis’ nickname, ‘The Businessman,’ tells you all you need to know about what he’s all about. He’s a 100% fake.

“I was at 146 this whole camp. I do want to move up to 140 because I don’t want to make 140 anymore, but I can still make 135,” said Keyshawn.

If Davis moves up to 140, he would be pressured to fight Gary Antuanne Russell, Subriel Matias, and Richardson Hitchins. Those are tough fights for Keyshawn, who was staggered by Nahir Albright, and hasn’t fought a good opponent since.

If Davis moves up to light welterweight, thinking he’s going to get a fight against Teofimo, it may never happen, and he would be pressured to fight Russell, Hitchins, and Matias. One or all three of those fighters might beat him.