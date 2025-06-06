Wardley Aims for Usyk After Beating Huni—“I’ll 100% Push for My Mandatory”

Unbeaten British heavyweight Fabio Wardley doesn’t feel he is that far off challenging for a world title. And Wardley, 18-0-1(17) who faces unbeaten Australian heavyweight Justis Huni in his hometown of Ipswich on Saturday night, this in a fight that will contest the WBA interim heavyweight title, says he would love to fight Oleksandr Usyk some time next year if the world ruler from Ukraine is still active.

Speaking with Sky Sports, 30 year old Wardley made it clear he is realistic enough to know he won’t be getting a fight with Usyk next, this after Usyk has fought Daniel Dubois in the rematch, but that he would “100 percent push for my mandatory [shot at Usyk]” if the 38 year old is still champion early on next year.

“Is this the fight to get me over the line? Probably not”

“Is this the fight to get me over the line? Probably not,” Wardley said of Saturday’s fight with Huni. “There’s more stepping stones to be done. Ultimately it is 100 percent a step in the right direction and a step into that contention. If he’s [Usyk] saying he’s got two fights left, do I think I would be his next fight? No. Buy about early next year is when I’ll be in a prime spot to push on for one of them actual full-on world titles, whether he’s still around at that point or not is only a question for him really. But if he is, I’ll 100 percent be pushing my mandatory [shot] and trying to get that done.”

Can Wardley break through if Usyk retires after Dubois?

It will be interesting to see what Usyk does after the Dubois rematch is in the books. Should he beat Dubois again, Usyk may or may not have only one more fight and then retire; we will have to wait and see. But Wardley, the way he’s going, and if he can do a job on Huni, will certainly be in the mix for a shot at a world title sooner rather than later.

If Usyk were to retire after Dubois and then one more, the belts would become fragmented. Is Wardley good enough to be able to win one of these vacant belts? Maybe. But first comes 26 year old Huni, 12-0(7). Does Wardley get the job done on Saturday or might Huni spoil the party?