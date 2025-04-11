Official DAZN Weights: Ennis vs. Stanionis – for Saturday

A thin-looking IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and WBA champ Eimantas Stanionis both weighed in successfully at Friday’s weigh-in for their 12-round headliner for their event that starts at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT this Saturday, April 12th, live on DAZN at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

(Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom)

The favorite Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) weighed in at 146 1/2 lbs, while Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs_ came in at 146 3/4 lbs. Boots, 27, didn’t sound worried when asked about his weight after weighing in. He promised to bring all three belts back home to Philadelphia.

The healthier-looking Stanionis may have something to say about that, believing he’s going to be victorious on Saturday night. If Ennis performs like he did last November against Karen Chukhadzhian, Stanionis has got a good chance of winning.

Stanionis’ Mindset

Sergio Mora: “No rehydration clause. How much weight do you plan on putting on after this?”

Eimantas Stanionis: “I don’t focus on how much I’m going to put on and how much he’s going to put on. It’s the skills.”

Mora: “A lot of people were suspecting that Boots was having difficulties making 147. What do you see in his eyes, and what do you see in his body?”

Stanionis: “He’s still a professional. He signed to make the weight; he made the weight, and I appreciate it, and I respect it. I’ve been in some situations where somebody couldn’t make weight. So now everything is set, everything is done, and I’m happy.”

Mora: “#1 against #2. two champions, unbeaten. This is the best against the best. Any predictions?”

Stanionis: “I’m all in.”

“They’re going to see, and I’m going to show the world that I’m the best in the world,” said Ennis when told that some fans believe his stock is stalling. “It’s my time. That WBA, Ring Magazine, and IBF belt are going back to Philadelphia.

“Legacy is everything. I want to stamp my name in the welterweight division and be up there with the greats, Sugar Ray Leonard and Floyd Mayweather. Yeah, it’s that time,” said Ennis. “Those belts are coming home. It’s that time, and I’m going to show the world why I’m the best in the world.

“Make sure y’all tune in. Don’t get no popcorn. Don’t move. Don’t blink. None of that. It’s tht time,” said Ennis.