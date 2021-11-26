Interesting Night Of Heavyweight Action Set For Dec.2: Hunter – Forrest II, Chaney – Arias, Morrison – Balogun

An interesting trio of heavyweight fights will take place in New York on December 2, as unbeaten Cassius Chaney, 21-0, will face fellow unbeaten George Arias, 16-0, contender Michael Hunter, 20-1-1 will square off with Jerry Forrest, 26-4-1, in a rematch, and Trey Lippe-Morrison (son of the great Tommy Morrison) will face unbeaten former football player Mike Balogun, 17-0.

Chaney, who is tall, athletic, and skilled, might just be the dark horse of the heavyweight division as far as unbeaten contenders go. Chaney will be risking his unbeaten record for the second time this year, against Arias, a fighter who, though not a noted puncher, is a decent boxer. Arias will be having just his second fight since returning from a 16-month layoff.

Hunter, who was for a short time with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, has had a low-key 2021, with just one fight, this a mismatch against Mike Wilson which Hunter won with ease back in August. Hunter can expect a far tougher time of things with Forrest. Forrest is coming off that punishing draw with the huge Zhilei Zhang, who Forrest dropped multiple times and sent to the hospital. Plenty of fans felt Forrest deserved the decision in February.

Southpaw Forrest, stopped only by Gerald Washington, this way back in 2013, also tested Jermain Franklin hard, dropping a close decision in July of 2019. While in his fight prior to almost shocking Zhang, Forrest was beaten by Carlos Takam. Forrest and Hunter actually fought back in 2014, when Hunter won a four-round decision. It could prove to be a tougher, closer fight on December 2.

Morrison will be having his third fight of the year, while Balogun, who is 38 years of age, will be taking a big step up in class. Morrison may well end this one early.

The fight of the night here should be the Hunter-Forrest rematch.