Nothing But Special Fighters On The 2020 Hall Of Fame Ballot

Hopkins, Marquez, Mosley, Froch, Corrales, Vazquez, Bradley, Tarver and more

As per a piece from Dan Rafael of ESPN.com, the names on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot have been released – and what a massive bunch of special fighters the 200 or so people who will have the hard task of voting for just five fighters on the list have to choose from.





Having until December before their votes are revealed (the three fighters generating the most votes will be enshrined, getting the Canastota treatment), these experts will no doubt have to think long and hard before putting pen to paper.

Just look at this for a list of great fighters, all of whom are eligible to be voted for:

Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, Carl Froch, Sugar Shane Mosley, Antonio Tarver, Tim Bradley, Diego Corrales, Israel Vazquez, Jorge Arce, Sergio Martinez, Joel Casamayor and Vuyani Bungu.





Wow.

All special and highly accomplished fighters/world champions, it could be argued how ALL of these fighters deserve to go into The HOF. Imagine having to pick just five from the list!

Hopkins is a lock to go in, as is Marquez. But which other fighter will get in? Froch is fully deserving (wins over Jermain Taylor, Jean Pascal, Lucian Bute, Mikkel Kessler), as is Bradley (wins over Manny Pacquiao, fellow 2020 balloted fighter Casamayor, Kendal Holt, Junior Witter, fellow 2020 balloted fighter Marquez, Ruslan Provodnikov) and how can Mosley be denied (wins over Oscar De La Hoya, twice, Fernando Vargas, also twice, Antonio Margarito, Ricardo Mayorga, also twice)?





But many fans, experts also, would likely have a very strong inclination to vote for the late, great “Chico” Corrales. How will the experts be able to fail to vote for Vazquez, the Mexican who gave us those four fights, three of them all-time great wars, with the other Marquez, Rafael?

This year’s ballot might just prove to be the toughest ever upon which to vote.

So many of the listed fighters are genuine fan favourites, with only – and pardon the need to single out one fighter who, though a good boxer, pales in comparison to the others; at least here – Bungu being a fighter who failed to get the pulses racing.

Again, B-Hop and “Dinamita” simply have to be voted for. But which other great from the bunch should get the nod, or the biggest number of votes?