Nikita Tszyu Defeats Mazoudier, Zerafa Fight Ends In Chaos – Boxing Results

Nikita Tszyu won his 10th fight in a row, grinding down Koen Mazoudier in what was more of a one-sided beatdown with occasional interruptions. The brawl took place in Sydney and was heralded as Tszyu’s stepping stone to the big leagues—because nothing says “ready for America” like barely scraping past a guy no one will remember next week.

The opening round? A snooze fest that might have gone Mazoudier’s way, by some miracle. But let’s not kid ourselves, Tszyu wasn’t about to let the underdog story unfold on his watch. By the second round, he started throwing what looked like actual punches, and by the fourth, the stats were in—90 of 184 power punches landed. Guess he remembered he was in a boxing ring after all.

Mazoudier tried to keep up, bless his heart. He even managed to make Tszyu bleed in the sixth, which was probably the highlight of his night. But as the fight dragged on, the script was clear: Tszyu was the star, and Mazoudier was just a supporting act. The ninth round was just a formality, where Tszyu decided enough was enough and unleashed whatever was left in his tank to send Mazoudier packing.

Post-fight, Tszyu was all smiles and clichés, talking about how tough it was and how indescribable the feeling of victory is. “I just kept saying (to myself) don’t be a bitch. Don’t be a pussy!” he shared, offering a glimpse into the profound philosophical insights one gains when punching someone’s lights out.

And let’s not forget the sideshow—Michael Zerafa’s little scuffle with Tommy Browne, which ended with Browne pulling out with an injury and Zerafa’s brother throwing punches at Browne’s trainer. What’s a fight night without a little family drama? The commentators were horrified, the fans were thrilled, and somewhere, a promoter was probably rubbing his hands together in glee.

Zerafa, riding high on the chaos, didn’t waste any time calling out Tszyu for a future bout. “Nikita, I’m comin’!” he declared, as if the night needed more testosterone-fueled declarations. As the dust settles and the hype machine gears up, one thing’s clear: the boxing circus is in town, and the clowns are running the show. Let the countdown to the next brawl begin.

