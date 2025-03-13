Nick Ball: ‘Doheny Will Have to Kill Me to Win,’ Featherweight Champ Promises Relentless Title Defense

WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball wants to do a better job of beating TJ Doheny than Naoya Inoue did when he defends against the 38-year-old this Saturday night, March 15th, at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.

Ball reacted to Doheny saying that he’ll show him who a quitter is by stating that he’ll have to kill him, because he’ll never quit. He’d “rather die than quit.”

Quitter Controversy

Doheny (26-5, 20 KOs) was stopped in the seventh round by Inoue last September. The stoppage was due to a back injury that forced the Irish lad out of the fight, but that hasn’t kept many fans from labeling him a quitter. They expected Doheny to fight through the ailment and go on his shield like a warrior. Hopefully, TJ’s back problem doesn’t flare up again, forcing him to give up the ship once again.

Ball (21-0-1, 12 KOs) has taken some flak from fans for choosing to defend his WBA belt against Doheny rather than contenders Bruce Carrington and Brandon Figueroa. Fighting Doheny is a business move, obviously, because it’s a fight that interests the UK public. Also, there’s a lot less risk for Ball and that helps.