“He Haven’t Fought Anyone”: Fulton Slams Carrington’s Callout, Questions His Legitimacy and Focus Over Espinoza Fight

"He Haven't Fought Anyone": Fulton Slams Carrington's Callout, Questions His Legitimacy and Focus Over Espinoza Fight
By Tim Compton - 03/30/2025 - Comments

Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter

Related News:

Last Updated on 03/30/2025