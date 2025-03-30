“He Haven’t Fought Anyone”: Fulton Slams Carrington’s Callout, Questions His Legitimacy and Focus Over Espinoza Fight

WBC featherweight champion Stephen Fulton dismissed #1 Bruce Carrington’s callout of him last Saturday, saying that he “haven’t fought anyone” to be “requesting a championship fight” against him.

Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) immediately calleted out Fulton and WBA 126-lb champion Nick Ball after knocking out little known Enrique Vivas (23-4, 12 KOs) in the third round last Saturday night in an ESPN broadcast fight at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Las Vegas.

Fulton posted on X immediately after the fight, noting that #1 WBO-ranked Carrington hadn’t called out Rafael Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs). A lot of fans also noticed that Carrington didn’t call out Espinoza. When he was asked about that, he seemed to stutter and get wild-eyed, saying he had called him out.

Carrington’s resume is empty of notable names, as he’s been well-manuevered by his promoters at Top Rank, who are seemingly taking the backdoor path to getting him a world title fight by feeding him cans.

Fulton’s Rejection

Nah shu a good fighter but he honestly haven’t fought anyone but requesting a championship fight. His fight last night, the guy just was standing right there no type of defense at all. Then when a guy like him gets beat y’all bash him but in all honesty be promoting the hype. — Stephen Fulton Jr (@coolboysteph) March 31, 2025

Carrington should fight Rafael Espinoza next to show fans that he’s not afraid of him because a lot of people believe he’s only focused on money and that’s why he’s targeting Nick Ball and Fulton. He doesn’t want to get beaten by the 6’1″ Espinoza before he sets himself up for life with a big payday against Fulton or Ball.

“I knew I had to make a big statement. Enrique Vivas has never been stopped. I stopped him in three rounds. I just want to show I’m on a different level than anybody in my division,” said Bruce Carrington to the media after his knockout win over Vivas at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

“I am the best 126 featherweight in the division, and I’m going to continue to make a debate until there is no debate. I had a feeling, but I wanted to make a domination no matter how domination was going to look. Ask him about me. I was willing to fight,” said Carrington when asked, ‘What about WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza?’

“Enrique [Vivas] is a real Mexican,” said Carrington. “He’s from Mexico. I don’t want you to discredit what I just did in there. That guy was a tough fight, but I do want to say that I’ve been calling out Espinoza. I’m not ducking anybody.”