Jamaine Ortiz Decries Judging: “I dominated the fight. He couldn’t touch me”

Jamaine Ortiz revealed that he was disappointed in his loss to WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez last Thursday night. Ortiz (17-2-1, 8 KOs) feels the judges got it dead wrong, scoring it for the confused-looking Top Rank-promoted Teofimo, 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113.

Jamaine says Teofimo couldn’t hit him and was losing all the exchanges between him. He spoke facts. Teofimo looked like the clear loser, and one would be hard-pressed to give him any of the rounds.

Ortiz did win virtually all the exchanges in the 12-round fight and picked Teofimo apart with lefts and combinations as he was coming forward.

Some boxing fans believe the three Nevada judges who worked the fight gave Teofimo rounds based on him coming forward, just on that alone. In other words, they weren’t looking at whether Teofimo was actually landing.

They were focusing on Teo coming forward and didn’t care that he was getting picked apart by Jamaine.

An Unjust Outcome

“I’m disappointed once again in the boxing game. I felt like I won for my team and I won for my corner. Just everything around me. I felt like I was dominating the fight,” said Jamaine Ortiz to Fight Hub TV, reacting to his loss to Teofimo Lopez last Thursday night.

Teofimo looked clueless, trying to deal with the lateral movement of Ortiz, and unable to cut off the ring. When he would trap Jamaine, he’d get lit up with rapid-fire combinations to the head one after another.

“He couldn’t touch me. Besides this head-butt, my face is clean. The dude couldn’t touch me one time, not to the body and not to the head,” Ortiz continued about Teofimo being outboxed and shutout, except on the scoring of the fight.

Outboxing Teofimo: A Phantom Victory

“How could he win the fight if he couldn’t hit me? A lot more effective because he kept coming in and I kept making him miss and catching him with a check-hook,” said Jamaine when asked how much more effective he was than Teofimo.

“I was landing my jabs. I was keeping him at bay with my jabs every single time he was trying to come in. Every time, at the end of the round, I was finishing strong.

Lopez’s Telling Frustration

“He was frustrated. I was seeing this the whole week during the press conference. He can’t control himself. He’s going to get frustrated,” said Ortiz.