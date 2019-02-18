MTK Global comment on Tyson Fury / ESPN deal

MTK Global’s Lineal Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury plants his feet firmly on American soil as he signs co-promotional deal with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and American market leaders Top Rank, ESPN.





The most talked about boxer of the year will play a central role across Top Rank on ESPN’s multiplatform lineup in the US with multi-year agreement.

Since joining the vast pool of talent at MTK Global in 2017, Tyson Fury has re-earned his place in the spotlight and in the hearts of the public with his dynamic skills in the year and honest openness to life.

In just three fights with Frank Warren and the team at Queensberry Promotions, Fury’s popularity has extended to audiences far beyond home soil attracting the attention of Top Rank’s CEO and Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum.





After intense negotiations between MTK Global, Queensberry Promotions, Top Rank and ESPN, Fury’s future fights will be co-promoted across BT Sports in the UK and ESPN networks and ESPN+ after landmark agreement was penned by Top Rank and Queensberry Promotions.

MTK Global have always been proud to represent Tyson as he soars to new heights and welcome the move which can only bring boxing as a whole to new levels.

MTK Global CEO Sandra Vaughan was instrumental in negotiations and bringing both parties to the table, and said: “MTK Global are thrilled to have played a role in what can only be described as a monumental partnership, no doubt the biggest one in the boxing industry, and we’re looking forward to working more closely with the teams at Top Rank and ESPN well into the future.”

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal