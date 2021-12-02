More Talk Of Joshua Possibly Stepping Aside To Allow Fury To Fight Usyk Next; AJ Could Fight Zhilei Zhang

Will former two-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua take step-aside money to allow Tyson Fury to fight his conqueror, Oleksandr Usyk next, or will he not? When the idea was first mentioned to Eddie Hearn, this not long at all after Joshua had been beaten by Usyk, the promoter shot down the idea with some force. But just recently, we saw Joshua give that interview to IFL TV, in which he said he said he also wishes to go down as one of the smartest businessmen in the sport and that if the money was right he would have to consider it.

Hearn has said he still feels Joshua will not agree to step aside, that he craves revenge over Usyk and is preparing for the rematch he has at his disposal due to to the rematch clause. But we are not sure what to think. Alexander Krassyuk, who promotes Usyk, spoke with Sky Sports and he said that he too has heard talk of Joshua perhaps being willing to step aside. Krassyuk said that Usyk would certainly agree to fight Fury next if Joshua did step aside.

“The talks on AJ’s step-aside have been around since Fury KO’d Wilder,” Krassyuk said. “I heard that Joshua could consider stepping aside if the money is right as he feels respect to the division and is willing to let the undisputed heavyweight championship happen. Usyk says that he can fight Fury next if the offer is right and if AJ allows to do so.”

So the ball appears to be in Joshua’s court. How much cash would it take for Joshua to step aside? Bob Arum says the Fury-Usyk fight can happen if Joshua steps aside and that AJ can then fight the winner. But that step-aside figure could prove to be the big obstacle. There is now also talk of who Joshua could fight next if he does agree to let Fury fight Usyk, with Zhilei Zhang’s people saying the towering Chinese heavyweight would be willing to fight Joshua next. Joshua defeated Zhang back in 2012, in the London Olympics and Zhang has craved his own shot at revenge ever since.

“We heard some chatter regarding AJ [needing a new opponent] which we are open to,” Zhang advisor Terry Lane said. “There are rumours that, if he does, then perhaps a fight in China against Zhang would be of interest. We have not discussed this with Matchroom.”

How would fight fans react if Joshua did agree to step-aside, then fought Zhang, and then called for the Fury-Usyk winner? Would Joshua lose some respect, or would plenty of fans feel he was being smart in taking ‘free money’ and then getting a shot at regaining his belts? Fighters from the past took step-aside money (Lennox Lewis for one example) and they are still legends of the sport.

Could it really be Fury vs. Usyk next?