Bob Arum on Terence Crawford: “We’ve lost money on every fight”

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says he lost money on ALL of Terence Crawford’s fights, and he’s NOT a PPV draw.

The 34-year-old WBO welterweight champion Crawford’s contract with Arum’s Top Rank company expired with his fight last month against Shawn Porter on November 20th.

With Crawford now a free agent, we’ll see if he is signed by one of the significant promotional companies.

The only company that makes sense for Crawford to sign with is PPC because they can potentially set up fights between him and Errol Spence Jr., Yordenis Ugas, and Keith Thurman.

Given Crawford’s track record, PBC would be taking a risk if they signed him to a long-term contract. It might be better if they signed a fight-by-fight deal.

Arum: Crawford can’t draw on PPV

“Terence Crawford is one of the best fighters in the world today, and he’s tremendously skilled,” said Bob Arum to talksport. “Unfortunately, he hasn’t been shown to be a fighter that is a draw on pay-per-view for whatever reason.

Bob freely admits that Crawford is a tremendous talent, but his ability inside the ring hasn’t translated to being a draw that fans want to see.

What’s unclear is why Arum kept re-signing Crawford each time his contracts would expire.

If he were losing money all these years, the logical thing would have been for Arum to cast the Omaha, Nebraska native adrift and let someone else lose money on him.

Arum says that the unbeaten former three-division world champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) insists he should be paid like a star, but his inability to bring in PPV buys has been an ongoing problem.

For years, Arum has gushed about how talented Crawford is, but his praise hasn’t led to boxing fans wanting to pay to see him fight on PPV.

“So, we’ve put him in the best fights that we can, and unfortunately, we’ve lost money on every fight.

“He [Crawford] keeps insisting, and I understand his point of view, ‘I’m the best, I should get paid like the best,'” said Arum.

Crawford’s future uncertain

“So if someone is willing to come and put up with the money Crawford is demanding, he should do a fight with another promoter if he’s going to make more money,” said Arum. “We’re really at the limit of what we can pay him.

“Maybe somebody will pay him more and will be able to make a profit, and obviously it’s a business, and so be it,” said Arum.

Yeah, maybe a company is willing to put money into Crawford, hoping they’ll hit a gusher on the motherload.

You can imagine the kind of money a promoter can make off Crawford if they’re able to put him in with the right guys that the boxing public is interested in paying to see.

If Crawford can’t get fights against Spence and Thurman, he should consider moving up to 154 because there’s no one else at 147 or 140 that is popular enough for him to fight on PPV.

Yordenis Ugas isn’t a big enough name for a promoter to put a fight together on PPV between him and Crawford. There are only two worthwhile fights for Crawford at 147 in Spence and Thurman.

Once he exhausts those matches, he either needs to move up in weight or retire. If Crawford stays at 147, he’s not going to be able to bring in PPV buys because there’s no one for him to fight.

Options for Crawford at 154 & 160

Jermell Charlo

Brian Castano

Erickson Lubin

Tim Tszyu

Israil Madrimov

Demetrius Andrade

Gennadiy Golovkin

Jermall Charlo

Chris Eubank Jr

Ryota Murata

Bakhram Murtazaliev

Jaime Munguia

Erislandy Lara

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly