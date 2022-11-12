Montana Love vs. Steve Spark – tonight’s live results from Cleveland

Montana Love (18-0-1, 9 KOs) is facing a big puncher tonight in Steve Spark (15-2, 14 KOs) in their scheduled 12 round fight in light welterweight action at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Love vs. Spark event will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET live on DAZN. Boxing 247 will be giving live updates below.

Love looked sensational in stopping Ivan Baranchyk in seven rounds last year, but since then, he’s looked pedestrian, beating Carlos Diaz and Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela.

If the 27-year-old Love doesn’t impress tonight, it’ll be interesting to see if Matchroom Boxing continued to let him headline their cards.

“He’ll get it because that’s what it is with guys with talent. They take it for granted, especially when they’re young and have so much flair, so much ability like Montana Love” said Sergio Mora to DAZN’s JABs about Montana Love being able to turn things around with his career following consecutive poor performances.

Love-Spark undercard

Christian Tapia vs. Thomas Mattice

Richardson Hitchin vs. Yomar Alamo

Raymond Ford vs. Sakaria Lukas

Raynell Williams vs. Ryizeemmion Ford

Nikoloz Sekhniashvili vs. David Rodriguez

Khalil Coe vs. Bradley Olmeda

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Taynna Cardoso

“I just think his last two fights are veterans. They were good fighters. Not top fighters, but they had good records. They weren’t losers. They were still winning. 88 wins, five losses.

“That’s a really good percentage of wins against losses in your last four opponents. I’m giving Montana Love credit, and he does it with pizzazz. So the eyes are on him.

“The thing about boxing is people have short-term memories. One big performance. If he sparks out Spark in his next fight, he’s back, him and ‘Poppy,’ his little Bulldog. All eyes are on them again.

“That’s the thing about boxing. You’re one knockout away from being back on top. Montana Love has a chance to do that coming up,” said Mora.

“Yeah, but didn’t you expect more from Montana Love?” said Chris Mannix. “Maybe it’s the fact that he went up against an Ivan Baranchyk, who just goes out there winging punches and is kind of perfect to get countered in the way that Montana Love countered and knocked him out.

“I just had higher expectations. Montana Love was a guy who was a sought-after commodity after that Baranchyk win. You had PBC going after him.

“You had Eddie Hearn going after him. He eventually signed with Matchroom, and there was a lot of thought that in a couple of years, he would be able to get himself a world title fight. He might still because those belts are fragmented, but I just expected a little bit more.