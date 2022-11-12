Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley – tonight’s live results from Las Vegas

Challenger Denzel Bentley hopes to overturn the applecart by defeating the favorite WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly tonight in their main event on Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+.

Bentley (17-1-1, 14 KOs) will get his chance tonight against the unbeaten Janibek (12-0, 8 KOs) in their event at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results below.

Except for a shock loss to Felix Cash last year, Bentley has looked exceptional during his five-year professional career. He’ll be coming into tonight’s fight with a three-match winning streak, ready to pull off the upset against Top Rank’s young star, Janibek.

Full card:

Seniesa Estrada vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino

Raymond Muratalla vs. Miguel Contreras

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Julio Cesar Martinez

Javier Martinez vs. Marco Delgado

Floyd Diaz vs. Edgar Joe Cortes

Charlie Sheehy vs. Markus Bowes

Karlos Balderas vs. Esteban Sanchez

Antonio Mireles vs. Eric Perry

“If I do sense any sign of weakness, he’s gone, and if not, we go the distance,” said Denzel Bentley to Secondsout about tonight’s fight against WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly.

“I think I’m getting a lot more now that the fight is coming up, but at first, when it was rumored and announced, I was getting a lot of stick, like, ‘He’s taking a step too far,'” said Bentley when asked if he’s getting a lot of support from his British boxing fans for his title shot against Janibek.

“Like I said, I’m fighting a guy that hasn’t really been proven, but he’s a good fighter,” Bentley said about Janibek still not having proven himself against quality opposition during his 12-fight professional career.

“Now I’m getting a lot of support, and people are backing me and saying, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s bring it back home to the UK.’ That’s nice, but at the same time, it doesn’t make a difference if I’m getting stick or abuse. I’m still taking this fight, and I’m still going to try and win.

“It doesn’t make sense. You’ve got the opportunity of a lifetime at a world title shot. For Paul Butler, that’s a unified world title fight. What are you going to say, ‘No,’ and run the other way? Then he gets stick for that. ‘He’s not a real fighter.

“This is what we do; we fight. We sign up for this. We want to fight the best, and we want to be the best. How can you knock someone down for trying to be the best at what you do?

“It doesn’t make any sense. Just because you pulled out, you feel you’re not ready,” said Bentley.