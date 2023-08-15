Mike Ohan Defeats Harry Gigliotti – Boxing Results

Former New England welterweight champion Mike “Bad Man” Ohan Jr. obtained an eight-round unanimous decision (79-72, 78-73, and 76-75) over Harry “The Hitman” Gigliotti in the main event.

“The first two rounds were adjusting, and after I got the body shot and knocked him down [fifth round], the tables turned, and he could feel my power,” said Ohan. “Originally, I planned to catch him as he was coming in, but that did not work since we were clinching a lot, so I adapted as the fight went on and started to fight on the inside, and when I did, I started to break him down.”

Both fighters traded non-stop punches throughout this action-packed junior welterweight bout in the night’s best fight. Ohan and Gigliotti threw hard shots at one another with reckless abandonment, leaving everything they had in the ring. The fight was close after the first four rounds, but Ohan took over the bout in the fifth round with his hard body shots, particularly at the end of rounds.

He dropped Gigliotti with a perfectly placed liver shot from a left hook towards the end of the fifth round. Gioglitti was slow to get up from the knockdown, but luckily for him, the round ended seconds later. Gigliotti was slumped over in pain in his corner after the round. Ohan badly hurt Gioglitti with a left, right hook combination to his body that staggered him at the end of the sixth. Ohan had Gioglitti in a lot of trouble at the end of the eighth round as he landed multiple punch combinations to Gigliotti’s body.

“I was throwing short punches and did not expect the knockdown. When you land liver punches, there are always hit or miss. Sometimes you hurt your opponent, and other times you do not,” said Ohan. “But I landed a pitcher-perfect liver shot. He is a tough fighter, and he got up. I tried to return to that same body shot later in the fight, but he did a good job protecting that area.”

Ohan, who had one of the best performances of his career, improved to 19-2, 9 KOs. He has won three in a row following his fifth-round technical knockout to undefeated 2020 United States Olympian Delante “Tiger” Johnson. Gigliotti, the reigning ABF Atlantic super lightweight titleholder (his belt was not on the line for this bout), dropped to 9-5, 3 KOs. He had his one-bout winning streak stopped.

“I wished I got the stoppage, but overall it was a great performance,” said Ohan. “I have a lot of work to do to get to the top-level fighters. No matter how well you do in the ring, there is always room for improvement.”

“Veterans Stadium Showcase” was presented by Granite Chin Promotions, one of boxing’s fastest-growing promotional companies in New England, outside at the renovated Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Massachusetts, in front of a packed crowd. This was the first professional boxing fight in Quincy. The main event and the eight undercard bouts were streamed live on bxngtv.com.

Granite Chin Promotions’ next fight card will be Saturday, August 19th, at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts. Two undefeated super middleweight boxers, Steve “The Savage” Sumpter (8-0, 7 KOs) and James “Pitbull” Perkins (12-0-1, 9 KOs), will square off in an eight-round main event for the vacant IBA super middleweight champion.

USBF middleweight champion Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste defeated Jamer Jones via a six-round technical knockout and added Jones’ Massachusetts middleweight belt to his collection in the co-feature. Baptiste knocked Jones down with a left, right hook to Jones’ head. Jones appeared to be out before he hit the canvas but somehow got up from the knockdown. Referee Jackie Morrell wisely stopped the bout at two minutes and fifty-five seconds because Jones was in no shape to continue to fight. Baptiste upped his record to 6-3, 3 KOs. He has won two in a row. Jones fell to 3-2, 3 KOs. He had his one-bout winning streak stopped. Both fighters traded non-stop power shots throughout their action-packed bout. Jones dropped Baptiste towards the end of the first round from a right hook.

Undefeated middleweight prospect Francis “Frank the Tank” Hogan scored a second-round technical knockout over Miguel “El Pirado” Angel Suarez as referee Leo Gerstel stopped the fight at two minutes and eight seconds. Hogan dropped Suarez twice in the second from a left, right hook to the body and then from several unanswered punches. He knocked Suarez down from a left hook to the body in the first round. Hogan, a celebrated amateur (a 2020 USA Boxing Olympic Team alternate), kept his unbeaten record intact (15-0, 14 KOs). Suarez dropped to 15-13, 9 KOs.

Thomas “The Kid” O’Toole made quick work of Scott “Bombz” Lampert as he obtained a first-round technical knockout, as Lampert did not come out for the second round. O’Toole, the former 2019 Irish National champion, dropped Lampert twice in the first round from a left hook and then a right hook, both to Lampert’s head. O’Toole upped his record to 8-0, 6 KOs, and obtained the vacant USBF cruiserweight belt. He is scheduled to fight again on October 28th. Lampert, the Massachusetts cruiserweight champion (his belt was not on the line for this fight), fell to 5-9, 4 KOs.

The former three-time Irish National champion Tommy “The Governor” Hyde beat Robert Talarek via a six-round unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, and 59-54). Hyde dominated this one-sided super middleweight bout as he landed multiple-punch combinations, stiff jabs, and body shots at will. He dropped Talarek with a left hook to the body in the fifth round and came close to another knockdown as he staggered Talarek towards the end of the sixth round with a multiple-punch combination to his head. Hyde improved to 6-0, 4 KOs. Talarek, the former IBO Inter-Continental, and IBF European middleweight champion, dropped to 27-21-3, 18 KOs.

Gabriel “The Menace” Morales obtained a four-round majority decision over Nathan Benichou (judge Daniel Fitzgerald had it 38-38, but he was overruled by judges Martha Tremblay and Joe Apice, who had it 40-36 and 39-37, respectively). Morales kept his undefeated record intact (8-0, 4 KOs). Benichou dropped to 2-17-1, 2 KOs, but fought much better than his record indicated. Morales out-worked and out-landed Benichou throughout his lightweight bout, especially with his jab, and got the better of the exchanges.

Super welterweights Alfred Raymond (1-6-2) and Kenny “Lionheart” Larson (7-0-1, 5 KOs) battled to a hard-fought six-round split decision draw (judge Martha Tremblay scored it 57-57, judge Joe Apice had it 58-56 for Raymond, and judge Daniel Fitzgerald scored it 58-56 for Larson). It was initially announced as a majority decision victory for Raymond, however, it was changed due to a scorekeeping error. Raymond controlled the first three rounds as he got the better of the exchanges. Larson, the 2016 New England Golden Gloves Novice champion, came on strong in the last three rounds as Raymond appeared to tire and connected on the harder shots.

Kevin “Big Gulp” Nagle defeated Bruno Saravia via a second-round technical knockout. Nagle, a heavyweight, weighed nearly 100 pounds more than Saravia, knocked him down with a right hook to the body, and referee Morrell immediately stopped the bout at two minutes and ten seconds because Saravia was not in any shape to continue to fight. Nagle punched Saravia so hard that Saravia threw up in his corner. Nagle upped his record to 3-0, 3 KOs. He has not fought past the second round. Saravia (0-1) was making his professional debut.

Luke “The Quiet Storm” Iannuccilli won a six-round unanimous decision over Ryan Thomas Clark, winning every round on all three judges’ scorecards (60-54, 60-54, and 60-54). He improved to 7-0, 3 KOs. Clark fell to 2-5, 1 KO. Despite bleeding from his nose from the second round on, Iannuccilli dominated this action-packed middleweight bout, as he landed pretty much whatever he threw at Clark.