Miguel Cotto thrashes game but outclassed Kamegai, now wants winner of GGG-Canelo

Though it flew far lower under the radar than any fight involving the great Miguel Cotto should have done – overshadowed as it was by the Las Vegas extravaganza that was the surprisingly competitive Mayweather-McGregor fight – Cotto’s fight last night, against tough Japanese warrior Yoshihiro Kamegai, was of interest to some.

Cotto, who punished Kamegai over 12 rounds to win a wide and commanding decision, proved he has something left to offer. We don’t really know how much, simply because Kamegai was so outclassed, but Cotto said post-fight that he would like one more fight, a farewell bout, before his chosen retirement date of December 31 of this year. By this time, Cotto will have turned 37 but he aims to go out with one massive bang.





Speaking post-fight, the Puerto Rican great said:

“I am happy with my performance. Kamegai is a tough fighter and opponent. Come December 31, I will retire. I’ve done it all. I’m 36 going on 37, and I think I’ve come to the end of my career. I will fight once more in December. I’ll let Freddie tell you who I want.”

Trainer Freddie Roach then stated simply, “We want the winner of Canelo-GGG.”

As fight fans know, the two middleweights will square off in the most anticipated fight of the year this September 16, and most people expect a tough, possibly brutal battle. Will the winner be able, or willing, to fight again as soon as December, just three months on from what could be The Fight of The Year? That would be some quick turnaround, that’s for sure.





Cotto, a warrior who has always gone after the biggest and the best, deserves immense credit for calling out the winner of these two excellent fighters, more so at this stage of his long career, but it seems unlikely Cotto, 41-5(33) will get either a return with Canelo (who won a wide decision over him back in November of 2015) or a shot at Triple-G.

So who might Cotto fight instead if he does have one last go in December? It’s all conjecture of course, but David Lemiuex is a possibility, as the Canadian puncher’s name has been mentioned as a Cotto foe before now. Or maybe Cotto, who last night claimed the WBO 154 pound belt, will look to make a relatively “safe” defence of his new title?

Cotto, after all he’s given us throughout his fine, fine career, deserves to go out with a win. He has more than earned that.