Miguel Berchelt: I’m going for the KO of Miguel Roman

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt and challenger Miguel "Mickey" Roman stood nose to nose, two days away from what is expected to be a phone booth battle at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.





(Photo Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Berchelt (34-1, 30 KOs) is the 26-year-old champion looking to make the fourth defense of his world title. Roman (60-12, 47 KOs) is the 32-year-old veteran from Juarez, Mexico, making his third attempt at a world title.

At the final press conference, on the floor of the Don Haskins Center, this is what Berchelt and Roman had to say.

Miguel Berchelt

“I’m very happy to fight here. I have fought in other cities in the United States, but now I’m very happy to fight here in El Paso. I trained very hard. I want to show that I’m the best 130-pounder in the world, and I will show it on Saturday night.”

“I’m going for the knockout and I know that Mickey will be as well, so it’s going to be a great fight.”

“I am coming to give a good fight and defend what is mine. I promise a great show. Blood, knockouts, and emotion are guaranteed.”

Miguel Roman





“This is a fight that had to happen. I earned the right to fight Berchelt, and I was looking for this fight for a long time. Finally, it’s happening.”

“I’m happy that this fight is happening. I’ve dreamed about a fight like this since I started boxing at 13 years old. What can I say? It’s happening on Saturday, and I am going to leave everything in the ring.”

On potentially becoming first world champion from Juarez, Mexico

“That gets me going, and I am very motivated for that reason. I want to be the first world champion from Ciudad Juarez and make history.”

Bob Arum

“El Paso has always been a great, great boxing town. And, therefore, it’s really a fitting stage for a battle which I said on my latest Tweet… I guarantee this {fight} will be considered, once it’s finished, a contender for Fight of the Year. This is no ordinary fight. This is going to be a great, memorable fight.”

“The two Miguels are going to go at it. Hammering time. You’re really in for a treat. These two warriors are really what boxing is all about. Once the bell rings, as long as the fight goes, your eyeballs are going to be riveted on the ring.”

ESPN+, 9:30 p.m. ET

Miguel Berchelt (champion) vs. Miguel Roman (challenger), 12 rounds, WBC Super Featherweight World Championship

Miguel Marriaga vs. Jose Estrella, 10 rounds, Featherweight

ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET

Robson Conceicao vs. Joey Laviolette, 8 rounds, Super Featherweight

Saul Rodriguez vs. Claudio Tapia, 10 rounds, Lightweight

Sagadat Rakhmankul vs. Nicklaus Flaz , 8 rounds, Super Welterweight

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vaughn Alexander, 8 rounds, Super Middleweight

Zach Prieto vs. Michael Andrews, 4 rounds, Middleweight

