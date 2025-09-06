Michael Conlan Smashes Bateson in Dublin – Boxing Results

Michael Conlan finally got his night in Dublin and he didn’t waste it. The Belfast lad battered Jack Bateson inside four rounds at the 3Arena, taking the WBC International featherweight strap while more than 5,000 Irish fans went mad. They’d been waiting years for him to headline south of the border.

The finish was ugly for Bateson. Conlan slung a right hand over the top, bang on the chin, and down went Jack. Ankle twisted on the way, legs shot. He got up, but it was all over. Ref saved him, crowd lost the plot. That’s a homecoming.

Conlan Soaks It In, Crowd Still Singing

Hard to believe this was Conlan’s first pro fight in the Republic. Olympic medal, known across Ireland, yet only now does he headline Dublin. He knew what it meant.

“It’s very special to come back and fight in Dublin for the first time in almost 10 years,” Conlan said, still buzzing. “My first pro fight here, my first headline here in the 3Arena, and I’ve headlined both main arenas, north and south. I’m very proud. Look at the crowd. They’re still here. They’re still singing. A very special night.”

Then he jabbed at the promotion: “This show was promoted well, but it could have been promoted much better. This full arena would’ve been sold out. Like this week alone, I had probably 2,000 people looking tickets and they were all gone. We are massive, this Irish fan base is huge. Look at everybody here, unbelievable.”

Who’s Next — Wood, Warrington, Collins?

Truth is, Conlan bossed it from the start. First couple rounds, pumping the jab, left hooks downstairs, Bateson froze. Round 3, Conlan clipped him with a tidy counter hook and down he went. More slip than smash, but it set the tone.

Now everyone’s asking who’s next. Sauerland threw out Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Nathaniel Collins. Real names, real danger. Conlan didn’t shy off it.

“Everyone knows I want to go big names next, definitely,” he said. “The only way to go. I felt good. I’m feeling up, I felt strong, I felt fit and I feel huge in there compared to what I weigh in.”

He gave Grant Smith the praise: “It was everything we worked on in camp. I gotta thank Grant Smith from the bottom of my heart, he’s a master technician. Everything he said played out and happened, and the finish came with it.”

Look, let’s not lose the run of ourselves. Bateson’s tidy, but he’s no Wood, no Warrington. Conlan looked sharp, sure, but world level has already chewed him once or twice. If he jumps back at Wood, his chin better not crack, because Wood can bang.

Still, Dublin wanted a win, and Conlan gave them one. Singing crowd, KO finish, chest-thumping moment. Nights like that keep the fire lit. Fair play.

