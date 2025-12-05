As we approach the end of the year, fistic and otherwise, it’s started happening again: people are wishing for things they want on 2026. In terms of boxing, promoter Eddie Hearn recently revealed to Matchroom the three fights he wants to see come off next year.

Three Fights Boxing Needs

They are as follows:

Anthony Joshua Vs. Tyson Fury

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez Vs. Naoya Inoue

Dmitry Bivol Vs. David Benavidez.

Not too shabby. Each of these could be, maybe will be, matchups that would pull in the fans, while all three fights are arguably 50-50, or pick ’em fights. But what chance have we got of seeing all three of Hearn’s choices? Maybe we will see one of these fights go down in 2026, maybe, if we’re really lucky, two of them.

But what other dream fights can one wish for next year?

How about these:

Agit Kabayel Vs. Fabio Wardley – the winner to be the absolute must fight for the world heavyweight title guy!

Jai Opetaia Vs. David Benavidez – how awesome would this battle between two of the sport’s most meanspirited, tough, and talented warriors be!

Artur Beterbiev Vs. Dmitry Bivol – the rubber match simply has to happen.

Terence Crawford Vs. Jaron “Boots” Ennis – yeah, another obvious pick.

Jaron Ennis Vs. Vergil Ortiz – a no-brainer of a fight, one that should be on paper so easy to make!

Christian Mbilli Vs. Hamzah Sheeraz – this is a fight that has been WBC ordered. And can’t you just imagine the explosion!

Shakur Stevenson Vs. Andy Cruz – if both men win their upcoming fights. Who is the best lightweight in the world, and would this fight give us an answer?

Nick Ball Vs. Angelo Leo – pure war, guaranteed.

Naoya Inoue Vs. Junto Nakatani – another obvious pick, but how truly special could this one be!

Now, what fights/matchups/wars in the ring do YOU call for as far as next year goes?