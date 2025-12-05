Promoter Oscar De La Hoya criticized Terence Crawford for his failure to pay the $300,000 sanctioning fee for his WBC belt for the $50 million that he got for the Canelo Alvarez fight last September.

The WBC Discount

De La Hoya says Crawford had no problem with the WBC giving him high rankings to capture belts. But when he was asked to pay for the belt that he won, he stiffed them and then trashed the company. Even after they gave Crawford a break, lowering their usual 3% fee to 0.6%, he still refused to pay.

Ranking System Reminder

“He’s refusing to pay sanctioning fees to them for his $50 million fight against Canelo. How do you think you rose to that level? Through the ranking system. You get positioned to make that kind of money,” said Oscar De La Hoya during his ‘Clap Back Thursdays, criticizing Terence Crawford for failing to pay his $300,000 sanctioning fee to the WBC.

“You’re 38 years old, and you’ve been paying sanctioning fees for a long time in the past. There’s nothing new here. There’s nothing ground-breaking. You had no problem when they were ranking you to fight Canelo,” said De La Hoya.

Crawford is well aware of how he’s required to pay sanctioning fees for titles, as he’s won titles in four weight classes. He just didn’t want to cough up that high an amount for the $50 million, and made himself look bad when he complained about being stripped.

“It’s like my agent getting me a huge movie, and he’s asking me for my 10% commission after all the work he put in,” said De La Hoya. “Then I tell him, ‘You know what? Go f*** yourself.’ How fair is that? I’ve heard Crawford say many times that he loves the belts. But then, suddenly, the WBC is the enemy, and the Ring belt is the only one that matters?

Why This Matters for Boxing

“It sounds like you’re reading a script. You’ve been the Ring mouthpiece and the chosen one once since they came on board two years ago. We all know that. It looks like the Monopoly money really got to your head. This is not the way champions behave. Young fighters shouldn’t be looking up to this.

“Just because you made it Crawford and they paid you $50 million, you don’t want to pay that fee ever again? That is wrong,” said De La Hoya.