McGregor-Mayweather undercard quotes for Saturday

Mayweather vs. McGregor fight week continued on Wednesday after the main event final press conference with open media workouts for fighters competing on the undercard this Saturday, Aug. 26 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

(Photo credit: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME)





The four-fight SHOWTIME PPV event, beginning live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, will feature undefeated rising star Gervonta “Tank” Davis making the second defense of his IBF Junior Lightweight World Championship against undefeated challenger Francisco Fonseca plus light heavyweight champion Nathan Cleverly defending his belt against former super middleweight champion Badou Jack. The telecast begins with unbeaten Andrew Tabiti and former world champion Steve Cunningham meeting in a 10-round battle.

Coverage begins on FOX and FOX Deportes with a one-hour Prefight Show at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Prelims on FOX and FOX Deportes begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will see a battle between welterweight contenders Thomas Dulorme and Yordenis Ugas plus a showdown of unbeaten prospects as Juan Heraldez meets Jose Miguel Borrego in a 10-round bout.

Here is what the fighters had to say Wednesday from MGM Grand:

GERVONTA DAVIS





“It feels great being a 22-year-old world champion on the biggest card in fight sports history. I’m ready to shine.

“I’ve watched Fonseca and he’s a tough, undefeated opponent who has a high work rate and good defense. My team has a great game plan for this fight and there are several things we plan to do in order to successfully defend my belt.

“It feels great being the youngest U.S. champion and I’m happy that I’m making my fans and the city of Baltimore proud.

“I just want to keep winning, look spectacular while doing so and keep building towards being that next PPV superstar in boxing. Keep supporting me and I’ll fight for you.”

FRANCISCO FONSECA

“I’m taking in the moment and enjoying it. I’ve always dreamed of being on a card like this, it just so happens to be the biggest card in combat sports history. I’ve trained hard to take this title away.

“I’m an athlete. I can box or I can go forward and apply pressure. I can dominate at all three distances; it just depends on the opponent.

“Gervonta is a good fighter. He has respectable power but I don’t believe it’s true knockout power. I have a game plan to win this fight.

“I will be the first world champion from Costa Rica and that’s what it’s all about. I fight for my family and my country.”

NATHAN CLEVERLY

“This is a real good feeling. I’m loving the moment. I’m on the biggest stage in the boxing world. This is already a big fight between me and Jack but to be on this historic stage is truly special.

“Jack is a good, solid fighter. He’s a good operator. It’s going to be a good fight and a tough one. I’m going to take him on and get the win.

“It’s not a huge jump in weight but I think at some point in the fight he will feel the difference. At this level, it’s different than what he’s used to.

“I’m always learning in this sport. I have more experience and I’ve matured as a person and as a fighter. All around I’ve taken big steps to become a world champion again and I’m not planning to lose my title.

“It’s going to be an intense fight. There will be a lot of big exchanges of punches. Ultimately, my experience as an established light heavyweight will make the difference. I think I’ll win this fight by a wide decision.”

BADOU JACK

“I know Cleverly is a tough guy who comes to fight and I think he’s going to be perfect for my style. We have a great game plan for him.

“I’m always thinking knockout. It’s easier said than done. I’ve been robbed my last two fights so I know that I have to get this done inside of 12 rounds.

“There are bigger and better fights here in the light heavyweight division. There are a lot of big fights and money to be made in this division.

“I thought my last four fights were clear wins. But none of them were unanimous. It happens in this sport but hopefully this time I don’t have to worry about the scorecards.

“I want to fight Adonis Stevenson. But I’m not overlooking Cleverly at all. I’m 100 percent focused on this fight. After I get the win, I’m going to go after the big fights.”

ANDREW TABITI

“This is a great feeling. I’m very excited. I have a lot of great energy right now and that’s going to carry me into the fight.

“I know Steve Cunningham has a lot of experience, but I think that experience is going to lead to him underestimating me. If he does that, It’s going to be his downfall.

“I can do anything in the ring. I can box and I can brawl. Most of all I like to be smart and try to set guys up for big shots.

“It’s so motivating being in the Mayweather Boxing Club right now and seeing all of these guys put the work in. Everybody wants to be the guy who’s winning. Everyone is looking up to Floyd and trying to have a career like his. It makes you want to keep driving to be the best you can.

“I don’t know his strategy but I’m going to be smart and feel him out. This win could put me real close to superstardom. I want to get this win and become the face of the cruiserweight division in America.”

STEVE CUNNINGHAM

“This is special. Amazing doesn’t really do it justice. This is the biggest event I’ve ever been a part of. It’s unique and it’s special and I can’t wait to start off the PPV card.

“Tabiti is young, hungry and he wants to be like Floyd, in all kinds of ways. Plus, he has Floyd Mayweather Sr. in his corner and that’s dangerous. I’m taking him very seriously. I’m expecting a very good fight from this young man and I know they’re expecting the same from me.

“I know I have a mission to accomplish. Just like when I was in the Navy, we had something to do. The mission is to beat Andrew TAbiti and to win. I have to push and grind and stay away from my family for eight weeks. I’ve just been envisioning winning.

“I think a win here shows that Steve Cunningham still looks great at 41-years-old and I look forward to showing everyone on Saturday.

YORDENIS UGAS

“I feel great. I’ve worked really hard to get to this stage and I’m prepared to perform and put on a show Saturday night.

“I’m always in the gym working hard for fights like this. When the time comes and I receive the call, I’ll always be ready to challenge anyone.

“I know Dulorme is a good, quality fighter and I expect that it’s going to be a great fight for the fans. I’m going to come in strong and look to break Dulorme down and knock him out.

“I want to challenge all the top welterweights in the world and this fight will elp me get there. I’m just going to keep taking down everyone they put in front of me until I’m champion of the world.

JUAN HERALDEZ

“This is a great honor to be here and showcase my talents on this big stage. I’m thankful to Floyd and my whole team for putting me in these once-in-a-lifetime events.

“I’m an all-around boxer. I’m a boxer and a counter puncher. What it says in the books about the “sweet science”, that’s what I am.

“Borrego has to be prepared for me. I’m not really worried about what he does, I just have to go in and take care of business.

“Seeing everybody in the Mayweather Boxing Club working hard is very motivating. WE’re all trying to reach out full potential. When we deliver on Saturday it’ll be a great thing to see.

“This is going to be a great fight. I think it’s going to be very exciting. It means a lot to have this exposure and I can’t wait to deliver and watch my career grow.

JOSE MIGUEL BORREGO

“I know my opponent is very fast and talented. He’s a good test for me and I’m not taking him lightly.

“I’m the new breed of Mexican fighters. I’m aggressive and I put pressure, but I also work the angles. You’ll see a lot of big shots thrown by me.

“I’m really pleased with the exposure that I’ve gained. With that exposure comes the experience and I’m very happy with how I’ve progressed. I’m going to show how much I’ve improved on Saturday night.

“I appreciate the support that I’ve gotten and I’m going to show everyone the next superstar in this sport when I get in the ring.”

KEVIN NEWMAN

“This is a great feeling. I’m blessed to be a part of this great event but I’m not going to let it distract me from what I’m here to do.

“Training camp was fantastic. I had great sparring with Chris Eubank Jr. We put in a lot of solid, hard rounds. I pushed myself just like I do evey training cap. I’m prepared mentally and physically.

“My opponent is very active early on in fights but he starts to fade a little bit. I feel like I’m the better boxer and I’m not going to let him get comfortable. When he finds out how hard I am to hit and how much faster I am than him, he’s going to have to change up his attack.

“Everbyody in the gym has been working hard and pushing themselves to the limit. I’m just happy to be a part of it and I’m going to take advantage.

SAVANNAH MARSHALL

“This is brilliant. It’s really exciting to be here and I’m looking forward to all of it and I just want to really appreciate it.

“I’ve matured a lot since I boxed in the Olympics and I feel like I’m a lot stronger. I’ve been working on adapting to the pro style and I’m going to show a mixture of everything on Saturday.

“Over the next eight months or so I’d like to progress towards a world title. That’s my dream and I’ll ready to take it.

“Signing with Mayweather Promotions was clearly the best thing for me at the time. I wanted new experiences and I’ve certainly gotten that by being part of the stable. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow my fan base as I fight more and more.