Mayweather shoots down any suggestion of money problems: My empire is rock solid and intact!

Fight fans have more than likely read about superstar Floyd Mayweather’s request to the IRS to have a little time to pay off his 2015 taxes; with Mayweather reportedly wanting to use the enormous pay cheque he will receive from his August 26 bout with Conor McGregor to settle his debts to the government.

The fact that “Money” asked for a little extra time to settle his taxes inspired suggestions that the 49-0 great is having financial problems. McGregor himself told TMZ Sports that Mayweather “should of paid his taxes and stayed retired and kept my name out of his mouth.” But, in quick time, Mayweather has shot down any notion that he is struggling. Floyd took to instagram to ensure his fans that his empire is “rock solid and intact!”

“Believe half of what you see and none of what you hear, especially when it comes to media in this country,” Floyd wrote on social media. “While everyone is counting my money and assuming the worst, these are the facts….Uncle Sam received $26,000,000.00 from me in 2015! What else could they possibly want? I’m sure I would have been notified much sooner if there were any real discrepancies, right? Bottom line, everybody just wants to be part of the “Money May” show, including the IRS! That’s fine, you can crunch numbers all day but in the end, my empire is rock solid and intact! Now calculate that!”





So, Mayweather assures us not to worry (if you were anyway). Of course the rumours of financial worries will persist, with some fans convinced Floyd is only fighting McGregor for the cash; not for his legacy or so as to get to 50-0 as a pro fighter. McGregor recently stated on a chat show how he will “most certainly dismantle” Mayweather when they finally meet in the ring.

One thing though: Mayweather, cash flow problems or not, will enter the ring in Las Vegas in absolutely immaculate physical condition. Money issues or not, nothing has changed: Mayweather wins his incredibly highly paid mismatch with ease. You can put your own money on that.