Japanese Warrior Kosei Tanaka Announces His Retirement Due To Eye Problems

Superb all-action ring warrior Kosei Tanaka of Japan has announced his retirement from the ring. Tanaka, who really did give us some terrific fights during his career, has made the decision to walk away because of repeated eye injuries he has sustained. Tanaka – the fastest fighter in the sport’s history to have won world titles in four different weight divisions (WBO champ at strawweight, light-flyweight, flyweight and super-flyweight, all won after just 21 fights) – spoke on his Instagram page to inform his fans of his decision.

“Both eyes were in bad condition before the match (with Phumelele Cafu, Tanaka dropping a close decision in October),” Tanaka said. “Just after the start, I lost [vision] in my right eye and in the third round all the light completely disappeared. Vision in my right eye is distorted and and I can’t focus with both eyes.”

Surgery couldn’t save the comeback

Tanaka underwent surgery on both eyes after the Cafu fight, yet the surgery was not successful enough for him to have been permitted to carry on with his fighting career. This is a real shame, as Tanaka was a quite superb fighter. But safety is paramount, and retirement really was the only sensible option for the 29 year old. Those of us who were thrilled by Tanaka’s fights will miss him, that’s for sure.

A legacy of chaos, grit, and heart

Tanaka exits with a 20-2(11) pro record. He fought as a pro from November of 2013 to October of last year. Tanaka’s other loss came at the hands of the great Kazuto Ioka.

Tanaka’s absolute wars with Sho Kimura, Ryoichi Taguchi and Cafu really did give us something to scream about. Tanaka says he will continue to be involved in the sport in some way, and who knows, maybe he can go on to become a trainer or perhaps a commentator.

“There were goals I couldn’t achieve, but I have no regrets over what I have done,” Tanaka said. “I love boxing, so I’d like to stay involved.”

We wish him well for the future.