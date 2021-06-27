Mayweather to keep Tank Davis’ fights in-house, ‘Won’t make another company great’

Promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr made a shocking confession last Saturday in saying that Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will only be matched against PBC and Mayweather promotions fighters.

Mayweather limiting Tank Davis to only fighting in-house opposition will do a number on his purses.

To get big money, Tank needs to fight the elite fighters. He can’t do that if he’s stuck fighting the lesser opposition that Mayweather has in store for him.

In a bizarre statement, Mayweather says he doesn’t want to make another promotional company great by allowing them to have their fighters face Tank Davis (25-0, 24 KOs).

What Mayweather is basically saying is that Tank’s ability to become a huge star will be limited because of his decision not to allow him to fight opposition promoted by other companies.

Mayweather Promotions and PBC aren’t stacked with talented fighters at 130, 135, and 140. The best fighters in those weight classes are with other promotional companies.

Tank stopped the little-known WBA secondary light welterweight Mario Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) in the 11th round last Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

For a lot of boxing fans, they’d never heard of Barrios before Tank signed to fight him. Barrios was just a belt-holder, and it’s a fight that failed to create a huge amount of buzz.

“Our thing is this; we work smarter, not harder,” said Floyd Mayweather Jr last Saturday when asked who Gervonta will fight next at 130 or 135.

“So we keep everything in-house, Mayweather Promotions, PBC, we’re all one family.

“We’re not going to go nowhere and make another company great. So we got plenty of fighters at 140, 135, 130, and we’ll continue to fight the fighters we got to fight,” said Mayweather.

Floyd’s decision to limit Gervonta to only fighting in-house competition means he’ll never fight these guys:

Ryan Garcia

Teofimo Lopez

Devin Haney

Shakur Stevenson

Oscar Valdez

That’s just for starters. There are many other top guys that Tank will never fight due to Mayweather wanting to keep him fighting in-house opposition.

While Mayweather might think he’s doing Tank Davis a huge favor by keeping him away from fighting the top guys promoted by other companies, he’s actually crippling his career and limiting his legacy and earning power.

Tank Davis will never make the kind of huge money that Mayweather has made during his career if he’s going to be matched against non-name fighters or over-the-hill guys like we’ve been seeing.

For instance, before Tank’s fight last Saturday night against the obscure paper champion Mario Barrios, he’d recently fought the fading Yuriokis Gamboa and Leo Santa Cruz.

Those guys were excellent fighters for many years, but they were past it by the time Tank fought them.

The best thing Tank Davis can do is flee from Mayweather Promotions once his contract with them is up so that he can fight the best for another promoter.