Jake Paul Says Exhibition Bout With Gervonta “Tank” Davis Is Being Worked On For November

Jake Paul certainly is a great talker, and a great promoter. But can he come anywhere close to being a great fighter, or a world champion? Paul has said numerous times in the lead-up to his June fight with Julio Cesar Chavez that he will win this fight and that he will then fight for a legit world title – with talk of Paul challenging two-belt cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez.

And now, as he said when speaking with members of the media after the presser for the Chavez Jr bout, Paul says an exhibition fight with Gervonta Davis is being worked on for November. This exhibition – that would have to see a massive weight difference somehow overcome, Davis being a 135 pounder, Paul a heavyweight/cruiserweight – will be “the biggest event of the year” according to Paul.

World title or exhibition circus? Jake Paul tries to do it all

So, what is it Paul wants to do, win a legit world title, or engage in further curiosity bouts? Or both?

“I’ll give anybody the smoke,” Paul said to Chris Venegas, “I am just getting warmed up in the sport. I want big money fights and tough opponents. I want to become a world champion. You’re going to see me be very active. We’re working on it behind the scenes to make that [Davis bout] happen. Obviously, that’s a fight where the fans are going to win and it’s going to be the event of the year. We’re working on it [the weight for the bout to be fought at]. It will be an exhibition, most likely.”

Paul also said that he and Gervonta were set to fight at an earlier date, only for Tank to have to settle for a draw in his fight with Lamont Roach Jr, and with him now having to “get that W” in the rematch (set for August 16). So, it seems Davis and Paul will get it on, in some form or another, quite soon.

Chavez Jr is the elephant in the room—and he’s coming for Jake’s hype

Paul says a lot of things, however, and it’s tough to take him at his word at times. Will Paul really fight for, and win, a world title? Will a fight, exhibition or otherwise, between he and Tank really happen, and if so, will it prove to be “the event of the year?”

Needless to say, all such plans would go out of the window if a motivated and hungry Chavez Jr defeated Paul in June.