Regis Prograis Sends Message To Tank Davis: “Don’t You Ever Say My Name, I Will Knock You Out Little Boy!”

Regis Prograis watched Saturday night’s win from Gervonta Davis, and while the once-beaten 140 pound contender said Tank had a “good fight,” he made it clear what would happen if he and Davis ever got it on. Prograis, 26-1(22) and beaten only by recently crowned undisputed champ at 140, Josh Taylor, warned Davis via s short video he uploaded on his twitter page.

“I saw the Tank fight. Good fight, Tank, solid opponent, but he ain’t me,” Prograis said. “Don’t you ever say my name ‘cos I guarantee I’ll smash you. I guarantee Floyd, Leonard Ellerbe and none of them n*****s will ever let you close to me. Don’t say my name ever again, I will f*****g knock you out, little boy.”

It will be interesting to see if Davis, who claimed a version of the WBA 140 pound title with Saturday’s late rounds KO win over Mario Barrios, will respond to what Prograis has had to say. Prograis might be one of the best fighters in the world right now. The close, as in extremely close, decision loss to Taylor (in a truly great fight) could have gone either way. Since then, 32 year old Prograis has had some trouble getting big names to agree to face him – with Adrien Broner’s name coming up but nothing happening as far as the fight going down.

Prograis has picked up two wins since losing that close one with Taylor in October of 2019, beating Juan Heraldez and Ivan Redkach. Now working hard for his next fight, whoever it is against, Prograis is as hungry and as determined as ever. Will Tank Davis call his bluff and agree to fight Prograis, or will Tank do what Prograis says will be the case and swerve him? Who wins if Prograis and Davis do fight in an all-southpaw clash?

Will Davis, 25-0(24) even stick around at 140 or will he drop back down to lightweight? And if he doesn’t get Davis, who will Prograis fight next?