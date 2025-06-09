Usyk Dares Trump to Sleep Under Bombardment—“Live in My House for a Week”

Heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk has invited US President Donald Trump to “come and live in my house for a week” so as to fully experience the reality of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Usyk, a proud Ukrainian who dedicates his fights to his people, spoke to BBC Sport, and the 38 year old put out his invitation to the President.

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on now for over three years, with Vladimir Putin launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Trump at that time, vowed to end the war “within 24 hours” if he was elected President for a second time, yet as we know he has been unable to do so. Trump is now blaming Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky for “starting the war.”

Usyk issues no-nonsense challenge to Trump

Usyk obviously disagrees, and he has now advised Trump to come and see what the war is really like.

“I advise American President Donald Trump to come to Ukraine and live in my house for one week,” Usyk said to BBC Sport. “Only one week. I will give him my house. Live please in Ukraine and watch what is going on every night. Every night there are bombs and flights above my house. Bombs, rocket. Every night. It’s enough.”

Obviously, Trump will not accept Usyk’s offer, but it is possible Usyk’s invite will at least put Trump under a little more added pressure to do what he said he do and end the war. The President aside, Usyk has to be looked at as an incredibly strong and brave person. With all his wealth and celebrity, Usyk chooses to remain in war-torn Ukraine, standing up for and supporting his people, when he could so easily relocate to a safe haven and not be criticised for opting to do so.

Training for a title amid nightly danger

How Usyk can keep it all together to the extent that he can focus and train for a world heavyweight title fight with all that is going on around him is truly remarkable. Quite simply, the sport has never seen anyone like Usyk before.

The big rematch with Daniel Dubois is right around the corner, and when we read about the way Usyk is bravely conducting himself, it’s almost impossible to root for the man in the opposite corner.

Millions of people all around the world will be rooting for Usyk to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion on July 19. If he’s successful, Usyk will no doubt continue to use his platform to help his countrymen and women.