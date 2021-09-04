Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington 2 – live action & results from Leeds

Josh Warrington is on a mission to redeem himself tonight to avenge his loss to Mauricio Lara in Leeds, England. The card begins at 2:00 p.m. ET live on DAZN from the Headingley Rugby Stadium.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates below of the action on the Lara — Warrington 2 card below.

Female lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends against Jennifer Han in the co-feature bout on the card. Besides that, undefeated welterweight contender Conor Benn faces Adrian Granados in a 12 round fight that promises to be filled with action.

Lara (23-2, 16 KOs) is coming over from his home in Mexico to defeat former IBF featherweight champion Warrington (30-1, 7 KOs) for a second time after handing his first career defeat courtesy of a ninth round knockout earlier this year on February 13th at the Wembley Arena in London, England.

It could be the end game for Warrington if he loses, as it would be a signal that he’s no longer good enough to mix it at the top.

How to Watch Lara vs Warrington 2?

The former IBF 126-lb champion Warrington, 30, and #4 IBF, #4 WBC Lara will be fighting tonight, September 4th live on DAZN at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England

Unfortunately, we don’t know how good Lara is because before fighting Warrington last February, he’d never fought anyone world-class. Lara has losses to mediocre second-tier fighters Eliot Chavez in 2018 [1st round knockout] and Julio Garabino in 2015 [4 round split decision].

Matchroom is hoping that Warrington can win this fight, and they’ll likely stick him in with IBF featherweight champion Kid Galahad in a rematch. If Josh loses to Lara again, Matchroom will need to figure out what to do with him

Warrington is too popular in Leeds for Eddie Hearn to cut loose from his promotional company, but obviously, his days of fighting for world titles could be over.

“We’re calling it ‘repeat or redeem,’ and it’s the same storyline,” said ring announcer David Diamante to BMBentertainment on the Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington 2 rematch tonight in Leeds.

“You got to give Josh Warrington a ton of credit for coming back and taking this fight. It’s the same kind of thing, and Eddie [Hearn] just alluded to it. It’s the same kind of thing as when Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr.

“That week in Wembley, Warrington was kind of at the top of the world and he was doing really, really well. Lara, he was the underdog, coming from Mexico City. People that know know that when you’re fighting at altitude, those fighters, their lungs are different.

What is the start time for Lara vs. Warrington 2?

The start time for the Lara vs. Warrington II card is at 2:00 pm ET, and 7:00 p.m. in the UK.

The approximate time for Lara – Warrington to meet for the main event is 5:00 p.m. ET. That obviously will depend on the duration of the undercard fights

“Obviously, they’re very tough, but they have a different set of lungs,” Diamante said about Mauricio Lara.” They’re strong. Lara came in and did the business and he did it in very impressive fashion. It’s a really interesting fight.

“I don’t think Warrington can hurt Lara, as far as stopping him, but I can definitely see him getting a points victory. But I could see a repeat also with Lara stopping Warrington. That could happen again. It’s going to be hard to keep Lara off.

“He’s [Warrington] going to have to use the ring and use his legs and he’s going to have to box and he’s going to have to try and get his respect.

“Sometimes when a guy wins a fight and wins a title, they get better,” Diamante said about Lara. “They know they belong. Mauricio Lara, he’s coming into this fight with a lot of confidence.”

Other fights on tonight’s card:

Conor Benn vs. Adrian Granados

Ebanie Bridges vs. Mailys Gangloff

Jack Bateson vs. Felix Garcia

Brandon Stansfield vs. MJ Hall

Mali Wright vs. Antony Woolery

Jovanni Staffon vs. Maxi Hughes