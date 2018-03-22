Martey jabs Anim: I Can’t wait to punch your face my girlfriend – Azumah Nelson Fight Night

Emmanuel ‘Mayweather’ Martey can’t wait to have a piece of namesake, Emmanuel ‘Horse Power’ Anim so much he has been waging a war on social media against his opponent on Saturday in Accra when Hemann Promotions’ Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5 finally bells off its round 2 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.





Martey who like Anim, once upon a time featured for Ghana’s amateur boxing team, Black Bombers, first reminded his foe on Saturday night of the past when he nearly two weeks ago posted a photo of the two after a fight at amateur level with the referee raising Martey’s hand aloft to signify he had defeated Anim in the final of a national qualification tournament to determine which of the two made the national team at the time.

On Thursday, barely 48 hours before they clash for the Ghana super middleweight title, a belt both had previously held, undefeated Martey (12-0, 9 KOs) is again taunting the equally unbeaten Anim (13-0, 11 KOs) via Facebook.

“Emmanuel Anim today is your last day of training, right? Good, you can fake an injury to save yourself from emphatic domination and disgrace because I’m going to reconstruct that lovely face of yours,” Martey tagged his adversary on the famous social network earlier today.

“I can’t wait to put my punch in your face, my girlfriend,” Martey further mocked Anim.

The soft spoken Anim, also a former Ghana light heavyweight champion, remains adamant he will do his talking in the ring come fight night.





“If he is undefeated, I’m also undefeated, if he’s tough I can assure you I’m also tough so no problem. In boxing you have to fight other tough opponents before you can find out how good you are,” Anim said.

“I’m ready, I have always been ready, even today I’m ready. I will win and my fans know that, some have even asked me to knock him out but I will do my talking in the ring,” Anim was emphatic.

Martey versus Anim is the co-main fight on this Saturday’s Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5 round 2 presented by Heta Mann’s Hemann Promotions which bells off at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, a fight which should have taken place on the original fight night of December 9, 2017 but was rained off after only two fights meaning both Martey-Anim and the main fight, Wahab Oluwaseun-Bright Ayala didn’t happen.

Anim and Martey who couldn’t fight on two previous scheduled dates before the last time due to various reasons including injury, will now settle it once and for all come Saturday night, one of five expected thrilling bouts in the Ghanaian capital to be screened live across over 54 countries in Africa and beyond on Supersport on DSTV.

As all ten boxers get ready for the weigh-in on Friday morning at the Bukom Boxing Arena, tickets continue to sell at GH¢20 for regular stadium seating, GH¢150 for VIP, GH¢300 for VVIP ringside and GH¢450 for ringside table and can be bought online at Ezeepay (www.ezeepaygh.com) or by calling the promoters on +233209524864 or +233266086004.