Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas – live action results from Las Vegas

Manny Pacquiao is hoping to take back his WBA welterweight title from champion Yordenis Ugas tonight on FOX PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The action begins tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 PT on FOX Sports Pay-per-view.

Pacquiao vs. Ugas will be heading the card with former welterweight world champions Robert ‘The Ghost’ Guerrero and ‘Vicious’ Victor Ortiz meeting in the co-feature bout.

Guerrero (36-6-1, 20 KOs) last fought in 2019, beating Gerald Thomas by a 10 round decision.

Seven years ago, Guerrero was one of the best welterweights on the planet, but the bottom dropped out on his career with him losing four of his next five fights from 2015 to 2017, and all of a sudden he was seen as washed up by boxing fans.

What cemented that view was the way Guerrero was demolished by fringe welterweight contender Omar Figueroa Jr in three rounds in 2017. Guerrero losing to a fighter like Figueroa Jr. in that type of fashion was difficult for boxing fans to digest.

This is an interesting old-timers type of fight between two guys that were relevant a decade ago. Ortiz, 34, still has pop in his punches, but he hasn’t fought since 2018, so it’s difficult to gauge what he has left.

In other fights on the card, talented featherweight contender Mark Magsayo (22-0, 15 KOs) will be battling the always dangerous big-punching former WBC super bantamweight champion Julio Ceja (32-4-1, 28 KOs). Magsayo vs. Ceja is a WBC featherweight title eliminator with the winner to be the mandatory challenger to WBC champion Gary Russell Jr.

Unbeaten Carlos Castro (26-0, 11 KOs) will be battling Oscar Escandon (26-5, 18 KOs) in a 10 round fight for the vacant World Boxing Council Continental Americas Featherweathert Title.

Castro vs. Escandon will be the first fight on the televised portion of tonight’s card on FOX Sports PBC PPV.

How to Watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas

Boxing fans can watch Pacquiao vs. Ugas at 9:00 pm. ET at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight can be purchased on FOX Sports PPV.

Boxing 247 will be giving fight updates on the results of the contests below of this interesting four-fight card.

Fight card:

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas

Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja

Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon

Before Errol Spence Jr pulled out of the fight on an eye injury two weeks ago, this fight was marketed as potentially the last one of Pacquiao’s 26-year pro career.

With Spence being replaced by the unknown belt-holder Ugas, this fight is more about Pacquiao taking back his WBA title, which was stripped from him earlier this year by the World Boxing Association and given to Ugas.

Pacquiao vs. Ugas – Who wins?

Unfortunately, the fans haven’t aren’t super excited at the idea of seeing Pacquiao fight Ugas and are less pleased now that the rumors of the Cuban fighter having an injured left bicep, which looks painfully swollen.

If Ugas has a torn left bicep, tonight’s fight will be about as interesting as watching a fighter workout on a heavy bag. It’ll only be a matter of time before the plug is pulled.

“It could be my last fight, or there could be more,” Pacquiao said earlier this week.

With Pacquiao wanting to run for the presidency of the Philippines in 2022, he needs a better win than a victory over Ugas to help him win that spot. As such, we’ll likely see him stick around long enough to fight Spence or Terence Crawford.