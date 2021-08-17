Watch LIVE: Pacquiao – Ugas live on FITE TV

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, an 8 x division champion who is also a senator in the Philippines, will take on Cuba’s Yordenis Ugás on Saturday, August 21st at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fans can watch live via PPV on FITE in the U.S. and Canada beginning at 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT (Preshow at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT).





This is Ugás. The one who has my belt,” said Pacquiao when Ugás was elevated from the event’s co-main after the original opponent, Errol Spence Jr. had to withdraw due to an eye injury. Pacquiao is 42 years old but is coming from three straight victories and 62 career wins and with titles in 8 different weight classes — including the WBA welterweight title which he eventually lost due to inactivity.

Ugás, who is 35 years old, won the vacant WBA belt in September 2020 with a win over Abel Ramos. This will be his first defense of the title.

Fighting Manny Pacquiao is very significant to me,” said Ugás. “It means the world to me. I’m not fighting for the money, I’m fighting for my legacy, and for my country. This is the most important fight of my life.”

Pacquiao believes the surprise matchup holds its own meaning:

It seems like a coincidence or something. But I believe that it’s God’s plan. It happened that way for a purpose,” Pacquiao said.

The Premier Boxing Champions card also features the matchup of former world champions and all-action brawlers Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and “Vicious” Víctor Ortiz and unbeaten featherweight contender Mark Magsayo battling former world champion Julio Ceja.

About FITE:

FITE is the premier global platform for live sports and entertainment offering the industry’s marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 5MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Virgin Media, Comcast’s Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of SmartTVs. Available online at www.fite.tv.